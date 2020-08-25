Did Brittany take Yazan’s virginity? The 90 Day Fiance star suggests she might have

Onthe latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Brittany Banks revealed Yazan may not be a virgin after all, despite his strict Muslim background.

Her confessional is sure to ruffle some feathers within Yazan’s family, especially his parents, with whom Brittany has had major arguments in the past. On the August 24 episode, Brittany dropped hints about the couple’s sexual activity, though she didn’t explicitly reveal anything.

Yazan and Brittany discussed drama with his extended family

After receiving a blessing from Yazan’s parents that would allow the couple to continue dating without getting married, they went out to a hookah bar in Amman, Jordan to celebrate.

But couples on 90 Day Fiance are never happy to just sit and converse while they enjoy each other’s company. Brittany brought up recent problems that had occurred with Yazan’s extended family after they had seen her social media activity.

Yazan’s family were not happy with pictures Brittany posted on Instagram

In a confessional, Brittany explained what went down. She said, “Last night, Yazan and I got into a huge fight. I tagged Yazan on a picture on my social media accounts and it caused a lot of crazy drama. Someone in Yazan’s extended family saw the post and decided to be nosy and go through my entire feed.”

She continued, “They came across a picture I posted from when I was still in Florida and then they went and texted Yazan’s whole family saying they have a picture of me naked. It was actually a photo of me in my bikini in my girlfriend’s backyard pool that is private and covered with bushes all around it.”

The TLC star even posted the clip on her Instagram today, with the caption: “Nobody wins when the family fueds [sic] except me but then we all win because I’m a team player ofcourse”

Yazan and Brittany argued over text message

Yazan was convinced by his relatives that they were right, and he decided to break up with Brittany (of course, their split was obviously short lived.)

Like all healthy couples, they argued and exchanged heated words over text message. Yazan expected Brittany to delete the bikini photo in question. She refused, claiming she would not allow his family to force her into changing the way she lives her life.

The couple later made up (though, not sexually) and Yazan told Brittany they shouldn’t fight over small things anymore.

In his confessional, Yazan said, “We have to find a solution to this problem because I don’t want to have to choose between two choices, my honor and Brittany. But I love her so much.” And, they lived happily ever after. (Just kidding!)

Brittany tried to get Yazan to stay with her at her apartment

Later on, Brittany asked Yazan to stay the night at her place, but he rejected her advances. Yazan told her, “No, we cannot like, be together and we don’t do marriage, babe. That’s lame, I know and I don’t want to do anything. It’s wrong.”

As she has done all season long, Brittany tried to corrupt Yazan and said, “Is it wrong though? Alright, I’m going to respect you and your body and your choices.”

Brittany hinted that Yazan may not be a virgin

The biggest biggest eyebrow raise of the episode came when Brittany talked about Yazan’s virginity, saying, “Yazan’s parents are super strict, and they would probably kill him if he had sex, so yeah, Yazan is a virgin.”

Despite her words, she rolled her eyes and smirked, as if to say, “Yeah, he’s not a virgin and we’ve totally had sex.” What will his family have to say about that?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.