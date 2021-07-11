90 Day Fiance: Yazan Abu Hurira lashes out at follower who mistook a friend for his new wife

Yazan made a wild and homophobic exclamation to a follower who asked a question on one of his pictures. Pic credit: TLC

In a surprising and disrespectful move, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Yazan Abu Hurira replied to a follower’s seemingly innocent question with a homophobic and unsettling rant.

Yazan recently got married and most of his recent pictures have been related to his wedding or his relationship, although he has never posted a picture with his wife. Many onlookers have been very curious to know what she looks like so when Yazan posted a picture next to someone it garnered a lot of attention.

This particular photo that he made the homophobic comments on garnered curiosity as to whether the person in the picture was his wife. The person that was the victim of Yazan’s homophobic reply asked whether the person in the picture was his wife when it was in fact a male friend of his.

The photo got many similar comments from followers who thought maybe the person in the picture was Yazan’s wife also.

The original comment and reply have since been deleted on Yazan’s post but not before it was able to be captured.

Yazan made an inappropriate reply to an Instagram follower’s question

The picture that led to curiosity was of Yazan standing next to a friend whose gender identity was arguably ambiguous. If onlookers did their research on the picture they would notice that the person in the picture was tagged and their public profile seems like they are a male.

But it is apparent by the comments that a lot of the commenters did not get that far into researching the friend in the photo.

The crazy thing about this photo, however, is Yazan’s rude and close-minded reply to someone mistakenly asking if the man in the picture was his wife.

The curious follower asked, “That’s your wife? Congratulations.”

Yazan sharply replied, “You guys might be gay but I’m not gay that’s a man go f**k yourself, and if you don’t like me don’t follow me don’t follow my page or comment anything.”

Pic credit: @yazan_abuhurira/Instagram

Yazan still appears within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Yazan was featured on The Single Life Tell All where he denied Brittany’s assertion that they had oral sex.

Yazan also had the chance to speak with Terence, who was the latest man left in Brittany’s wake, and they both agreed she is a lot to deal with.

Yazan has moved on from Brittany and recently got married to a mystery woman that he has spoken about most recently on 90 Day Diaries. She is also an American, living in Tenessee, and Yazan plans to move to the United States to be with her.

