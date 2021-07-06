90 Day Fiance: Yazan and his fiance are ready to tie the knot, Brittany’s ex shares wedding announcement

Yazan is getting married after his breakup from Brittany Banks. Pic credit: TLC

It’s officially safe to say there is no hope of reconciliation between 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Brittany and Yazan because now the Jordanian native is about to get married.

To be fair, no one actually thought that the former couple would get back together after their tumultuous relationship played out last season on the show.

After confirming their breakup, Yazan later revealed that he was dating someone else –an American woman named Leena with a Jordanian background. He also shared that he and Leena planned to tie the knot in July and it seems Yazan is staying true to his word.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He recently posted his marriage announcement for the world to see, and the date is just around the corner.

Yazan shares marriage announcement

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star will be tying the knot will his fiance any day now and he recently shared the good news with his fans on social media.

Yazan posted a photo of two hands wearing matching gold bands on his Instagram page along with his wedding announcement. The post was originally written in Arabic but there was an option to translate the post into English.

It reads, “Marriage announcements. In the name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, the Almighty said : (And of His signs is that He created for you from among yourselves, spouses that you may dwell in, and made affection and mercy between you. Indeed in these signs for a people who reflect) Mr. Ziyad Ahmed Issa Abu Herira and Mr. Amin Ali Salim Abu Azia are honored to invite you to the wedding Yazan Ziyad Ahmed Abu Herira & his wife.”

When is Yazan getting Married?

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star also noted in the post that he plans to have a small ceremony and he shared the date of the event as well.

“It will be on Thursday evening, 7/8/2021 At the house of the groom’s father’s as part of a family ceremony, limited due to the current circumstances,” wrote Yazan in his wedding announcement. “May the joys be abundant in your homes and may you be healthy and well…”

Yazan made sure to restrict comments on the post, most likely to prevent any negativity that may come his way. It’s not clear if Yazan’s ex-girlfriend Brittany is aware of his pending nuptials but it’s doubtful that she cares since they did not end things on the best of terms.

The aspiring rapper was recently trying to find love on the new dating show, 90 Day: The Single Life on Disocvery+ but Brittany didn’t exactly find her prince charming. Nonetheless, it appears both Yazan and Brittany have moved on from each other, and we wish them both the best.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.