90 Day Diaires viewers were not happy to see Brittany Banks

It looks like 90 Day Fiance fans have not forgotten about Brittany Banks being a no-show to The Single Life Tell All because viewers were upset to see her on the latest episode of 90 Day Diaries.

Brittany’s decision not to show up, coupled with her attitude about it, rubbed not only her The Single Life castmates the wrong way, but also viewers.

So when Brittany had an entire segment on 90 Day Diaries updating fans about her life with the narrative told from her perspective, viewers reacted on social media.

On Twitter, Brittany was put on blast for her past bad behavior being the reason for viewers not wanting to see her within the franchise.

Many viewers agreed that they would have preferred to see a different cast member over Brittany.

90 Day Diaries viewers had negative reactions to Brittany Banks being on the show

90 Day Diaries viewers expressed their opinions on Brittany getting a cameo on the latest episode.

One critic shared a GIF of someone rolling their eyes and added the caption, “My face during Brittany’s whole segment – girl go away! I’d have rather seen Adam and [Yazan].”

My face during Brittany's whole segment – girl go away ! I'd have rather seen Adam and hazan #90daydiaries #90dayfiancebefore90days #90dayfiancethesinglelife pic.twitter.com/Tz8FPEBTNW

Another 90 Day Diaries viewer spoke out against Brittany by exclaiming, “Wtaf! How the hell Brittany get on here again after being a selfish whole rude a** no show bish on tell all?”

Someone else who was disgruntled explained their disdain.

They questioned, “Why is Brittany on #90daydiaries after she disrespected the cast and crew so much on the #90dayfiance tell all?! Get her off here. And it has nothing to do with her reasoning, it’s her not telling anyone and not answering calls while they waited.”

Brittany Banks got her braces off during 90 Day Diaries

In late September of 2021, 90 Day Bares All viewers saw host Shaun Robinson grill Brittany about why she still had braces because fans really wanted to know.

Brittany revealed that she was getting them off in October of 2021 after having them on for two years and viewers got to watch that happen on the last episode of 90 Day Diaries.

During one of her introduction interviews on Season 2 of The Other Way, Brittany described, “My braces have worked in my favor. The older, settled gentlemen really like it.” Her revelation creeped a lot of viewers out.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.