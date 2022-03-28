90 Day Diaries delved into the lives of past 90 Day Fiance cast members. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans got to catch up with some previous cast members as they talked about the events and situations going on in their lives on 90 Day Diaries.

The spinoff gives a first-hand account told from the 90 Day cast member’s perspective. From family, relationship, and milestone updates, viewers saw two couples and three other 90 Day stars during the second episode of Season 3.

90 Day Diaries fans heard from Jovi Dufren, Yara Zaya, Tim Malcolm, and Veronica Rodriguez

90 Day Diaries checked in with Jovi and Yara who were escaping Hurricane Ida by driving from Louisana to Dallas. They had to stay in Dallas longer than expected and came home to a lot of damage in their neighborhood but not their place specifically.

Yara also revealed that after a year and a half in America, she still did not have her green card.

Tim spoke about his close relationship with his ex-fiancee Veronica who had broken her leg and needed more help than he usually provides.

Tim took Veronica’s daughter Chloe, who he helped raise from a baby, to her quinceanera photo shoot.

Tim stepped up to help Veronica while she was recovering from a broken foot. Pic credit: TLC

Brittany Banks, Amber Graney, and Daniel Salazar updated 90 Day Diaries fans

Brittany took 90 Day Diaries viewers to her orthodontist appointment where she got her braces off.

She then revealed to onlookers that she had been dating someone named Cal and that he wanted to make their relationship official. She spoke to her friend that came over and explained that titles scared her.

Brittany met up with Cal the next day and told him her relationship fears and he said they could go at whatever pace she wanted.

Brittney talked to her friend about her new relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Love in Paradise’s Amber announced that she was going to pick Daniel up from the airport the following day to start their 90-day K-1 visa process.

They had a heartfelt reconnection and celebrated Daniel’s arrival with her sister and best friend. It came up that Daniel owed Amber money for bringing him to America.

Two months later they were arguing about the wedding planning up until their wedding day which got rained out. They had to move the ceremony to an indoor location but tied the knot nonetheless.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.