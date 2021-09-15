90 Day The Single Life: Brittany Banks is single again, throws shade at her ex

Brittany let followers know she was single and hated on her ex. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life alum Brittany Banks made it clear to her followers that she is now single, and threw shade at her ex-boyfriend in the process.

Back in late June 2021, Brittany showed off a new man with the Instagram handle @billionairemoonie all over her Instagram stories, even calling him “daddy’ at one point. Brittany was plastered throughout his Instagram stories and page during that time as well.

Things must not have ended well because Brittany took to Instagram Live to discuss her love life. She went live after getting home from a first date and was calling that date her “future husband.”

When a viewer playfully dropped @billionairemoonie’s name, Brittany went on the offensive.

Brittany Banks went Live on Instagram to talk about being single and to throw shade at her ex-boyfriend

Brittany’s Instagram Live had just over 200 people watching when she started talking about going on a date with her future husband.

When confused followers in the comments started asking her questions about her love life for clarification one fan said, “Guys chill we knew [s]he’s dating @billionairemoonie.”

Once Brittany read that comment she essentially tried to distance herself from that relationship and brush off the notion that they were ever together.

She reacted in exclamation by protesting, “I don’t know who that is. Don’t attach me to these people.”

Brittany’s troubled love was highlighted on 90 Day: The Single Life where she dated two different men and ended up having problems with both. Some of the problems were created by Brittany and exposed during the Tell All.

Brittany rubbed 90 Day Fiance viewers and cast the wrong way with her diva behavior

At The Single Life Tell All Brittany never showed up even though she was supposed to. Shocked producers and the man she was dating at the time, Terence, tried hard to get a hold of her with no luck until three-quarters of the way through the Tell All.

Brittany finally answered Terence’s phone call and gave an interview via phone. Brittany claimed she was in New York ready to come to set but could not find the right hairdresser so she flew back to Houston all within the span of around twelve hours.

Viewers and Brittany’s castmates were seriously irritated by her diva behavior and her selfish and unapologetic attitude about the whole situation because everyone was waiting on her for so long.

That kind of behavior is not usually tolerated well by the 90 Day Fiance franchise who need the cast members to at least show-up.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.