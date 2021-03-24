Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Anna Duggar shows off kids playing nicely, says ‘they grow up so fast’


Anna Duggar in a confessional.
Anna Duggar is showing off her kids again. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar shares a lot about her life on social media now that she and Josh Duggar are no longer a part of the family’s reality TV endeavor. 

Being a mom is something Anna has always enjoyed. Sharing photos of her kids is mostly what she showcases on Instagram.

She took a small hiatus from social media but returned with a photo of her three youngest babies playing with their toys. Meredith, Mason, and Maryella were all a part of the picture. 

What are Anna Duggar’s kids doing? 

Currently, Anna and Josh Duggar share six kids. They are evenly split with three girls and three boys. 

For a while, followers focused on the gorgeous braids Anna was doing in her daughters’ hair. Her girls are heavily featured, but there are times when the boys get the spotlight as well. 

In the most recent photo she shared, Anna Duggar mentioned how fast kids grow up. She captioned it, “It is always fun to watch the kiddos playing happily together with their toys. A big part of parenting is enjoying little moments like these… they grow up soooo fast!”

Is Anna Duggar pregnant again? 

There has been speculation about whether Anna is expecting another baby. She and Josh typically announce it on social media, and so far, there hasn’t been any indication an announcement is coming. 

When Jessa Duggar shared a birthday party video from the Duggar compound, Anna Duggar was featured. She appeared to have a baby bump, but since then, no one has talked about whether she is expecting or not. 

She welcomed Maryella as part of the Duggar baby boom in 2019, and of the women who were pregnant together, she is one of the women who have yet to announce another pregnancy.

Kendra Caldwell already welcomed her new baby following Addison’s birth in November 2019, and Jessa announced she was expecting a rainbow baby following a loss and Ivy Jane’s birth in May 2019. 

For now, followers will have to wait and see what happens with Anna Duggar. She and Josh Duggar currently have the most children, but they were also the first couple married and it was several years before anyone else tied the knot. 

Six children is a lot, but Anna makes it look easy when she shares photos as she did. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey


