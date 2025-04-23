Anna Duggar no longer living in warehouse, reportedly residing in sprawling home

Anna Duggar may be living on her own with her seven children.

The wife of disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar had been staying in the Duggar compound in a warehouse building for years.

After Josh went to prison, she and the children lived on the Duggar property as several of the family members helped her care for her kids and provided her with money to raise them.

While Josh was going through his trial, he was not allowed to stay with Anna and the kids.

He was released on house arrest and stayed with Lacount and Maria Reber, good friends of Jim Bob Duggar. However, Anna stayed most nights with her husband while her kids remained at the Duggar compound.

Anna hasn’t been seen in public much since Josh went to prison, though she has spent time with her family over the years.

Most recently, Anna and the kids were spotted posing for a Keller family photo with many of her siblings and their kids.

Anna Duggar reportedly moving into her own home

The popular and highly credible Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray shared that Anna Duggar will be moving into a newly purchased home.

The home sits on 10 acres and has six bedrooms. That is enough room for Anna and all of her children, even if a few have to share a room.

There is a barn with horse stalls, which may mean Anna has her children riding. The Duggar compound has become a mini farm with Jennifer Duggar and all her animals. It wouldn’t be surprising if Anna followed suit and had her children work on a farm.

Pickles speculated that the million-dollar home may have been purchased with some money Jim Bob Duggar received from a deal he did with Walmart that scored him a $5 million payday.

Anna Duggar continues to wait for Josh Duggar

Despite Josh Duggar’s CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) conviction, Anna Duggar is still waiting for her husband to come home.

He was sentenced to 151 months behind bars, with an expected release date in 2032. By that time, many of his children will be adults. However, a few will still be underage. It’s unclear what Anna plans to do about that when the time comes.

Anna has faithfully visited her husband in the Texas prison where he was sent, even bringing the children to see their dad. Josh also had visits from family members, including Anna’s brother-in-law, David Waller.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.