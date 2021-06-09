Angela Deem is fangirling after Jenny McCarthy left her a comment

Angela Deem talking to the cameras. Pic credit: Angela Deem/ TLC

Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? got the shock of her life after she saw that the Masked Singer’s Jenny McCarthy commented on a recent post. Angela has been rubbing elbows with reality TV elite as of late, including Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Angela is rocking her new look

Angela has been working on her new look after losing over 100 pounds thanks to the gastric sleeve surgery. The wife, mother, and grandmother had an uphill battle when it came to the surgeries since her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, wanted to have a baby instead.

The reality star has tried to change up her look to match her new attitude and rocked some pink hair extensions just like her idol, Jenny. Back in 2015, Jenny dyed her platinum blonde locks a dark pink hue. Both women rocked the look.

Jenny McCarthy commented on Angela’s post

Both TV stars also enjoy making videos on TikTok. While Jenny is often seen glammed up or promoting delicious donuts, her counterpart, Angela, is shaking what her mama gave her for her followers.

In the recent video, Angela shared her journey as she drove down the 405 freeway in Los Angeles blasting Prince’s “When Dove’s Cry.” The reality star sported her high ponytail and ostentatious sunglasses.

Below in the comments, Jenny wrote, “Get it, girl!” with a smiley emoji. Obviously, Angela was stunned by the positive attention she got from an A-list star. But she quickly replied, “omgggg, I love you!”

Angela Deem is in Los Angeles

In the second TikTok, she changed the song to a classic Stevie Nicks, “Dreams.” Fans noted that she was probably on her way to one of her plastic surgeons’ offices.

Thanks to Angela’s extreme makeover, she is looking like ½ of her old self. TLC viewers are currently watching Angela argue with her doctor about whether or not she should quit smoking. The medical professional believes she should, but the Georgia peach refused to lay down her cigarette.

Angela is struggling with her marriage

She is debating on whether to go through with the $25,000 facelift, especially after the doctor had her sign a contract, swearing she would quit her bad habit. Fans are happy she is taking the time to get herself on a healthier path.

But the surgeries have come at a price as she is starting to question whether or not her marriage will survive. Michael is very angry with his wife and is still stuck on Nigerian traditions. Hopefully, the two can work out their differences, and Michael can learn to support his wife’s decisions.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.