Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright takes shots with 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem

It’s always thrilling when two worlds collide. And that’s exactly what happened when Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, were dining with friends when they unexpectedly ran into another reality star — none other than 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Angela Deem.

It seems that the parties ran into one another while dining in the same restaurant.

Although the overlap may seem odd, it’s clear that Brittany and her party were thrilled to see Angela. They even took shots together and documented their meeting on Instagram.

Both reality television stars have recently experienced massive changes in their lives, many of which would be worth celebrating. And while it remains unclear just what “Queen Angela” was celebrating, it’s easy to see that the celebration was a blast.

Brittany takes a celebratory shot with Angela

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany gushed over running into Angela and commemorated the moment by snapping a video. In the clip, Brittany is seen sitting at a table with Angela and her family while they cheer with what looks like an alcoholic shot.

“Cheers to Angela,” Brittany says excitedly.

Brittany then pans over the table showing Angela’s guests before getting a close-up of the chocolate cake on the table that reads “Queen Angela.” The table is adorned with sparkly gold decorations for the occasion.

The video concludes with Brittany turning the camera over to the neighboring table where Jax sits with his friend while their son, Cruz, snoozes on his chest.

Angela’s recent surgery cost had husband Michael’s family shocked

Angela has arguably had one of the biggest storylines in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? She underwent bariatric surgery for weight loss, a breast reduction to help with the unavoidable side effects of losing weight, and most recently, she decided to have a facelift done.

Although Angela has been excited about her weight loss journey, much of the process has concerned her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. Prior to her breast reduction surgery, Michael expressed his displeasure with Angela’s decision to make such drastic alterations to her body.

And in a recent episode, Angela’s dream of a facelift to reduce her “turkey gobble” was crushed when the doctor informed Angela that he refused to work with her unless she agreed and managed to remain smoke-free for at least four weeks. If not, he told her that she wouldn’t be his patient.

But the news of Angela’s desire for a facelift crossed oceans over to Michael’s home country of Nigeria. When he informed his family of Angela’s potential new surgery and the $25,000 cost associated with the procedure, they were enraged. It’s no secret that Michael has always wanted children, and his family believes that if she chooses this surgery over starting a family with Michael, it means she’s a selfish woman.

It remains to be seen if Angela will be able to stick with not smoking and receive the facelift, or if she’ll have a change of heart and look at starting a family with Michael.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.