Earlier this month it was announced that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules when the show resumes filming.

Jax was a staple personality in the show’s first eight seasons, and his departure is certainly the end of an era for the show.

And although Jax and Brittany are starting a new chapter as soon-to-be first-time parents, the pair may not be done with reality television just yet. Jax has been hinting that they may very well make a return.

Jax hints that he may return to reality television

It may be tough for Vanderpump Rules fans to imagine the show without Jax, but it seems that he and Brittany are already planning to move onto their next reality show.

Speaking to E! News, a source shares, “Jax and Brittany are planning to get their own show based on their new phase of life becoming parents. They have started to film ideas and are pitching it right now. We will definitely be seeing them return. Many people are interested in this new journey and they are very excited to share.”

Although neither Jax nor Brittany has confirmed this, Jax has hinted another reality show may be in their future on his social media.

A follower shared a lengthy comment on one of Jax’s Instagram posts stating that fans loved the pair and suggested that he and Brittany should make their own show.

“Everyone wants to see you guys raise your kids. You guys were the best part of Vanderpump [Rules] and your podcasts are AMAZING. People obviously love you and networks would be stupid not to pick you guys up for a show,” the comment said in part.

Jax responded, “just you wait and see.”

Andy Cohen calls Jax ‘one of the biggest reality stars’

During his time on the show, Jax was easily one of the more polarizing personalities. Known for his womanizing ways and explosive temperament, he always made for great storylines.

So, the impact of his departure from Vanderpump Rules wasn’t lost on Andy Cohen.

During an episode of Radio Andy, Andy gave props to Jax and Brittany stating, “Jax and Brittany…I just have to say, I have to give it up to them. Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show.”

“Like that’s, that’s an incredibly…He will go down as one of the biggest reality stars in their moment.”

Fans will just have to wait and see what the couple has in store for the next chapter of their lives.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.