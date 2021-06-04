Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After spoiler: Michael’s family is outraged at Angela Deem’s $25,000 facelift


90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After? star shocks Michael with $25000 facelift
Michael llesanmi’s family is not happy with Angela Deem’s costly facelift. Pic credit:TLC

Things have gotten really tense between 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Angela Deem and Michael llesanmi, and now his family is getting involved. The Nigerian native is still seething from his wife’s latest weight loss surgery and breast reduction, but he also found out that she plans to go under the knife again. This time, it’s for a facelift.

Michael was not only angry about Angela doing yet another surgery, but he was even more outraged to find out it would cost $25,000. When he told the news to his family, they were just as displeased about the hefty price tag.

Michael’s family is outraged at Angela’s pricey surgery

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily ever After? Michael shared his frustrations with his family, and when he dropped the bomb about the actual cost of Angela’s upcoming procedure, they didn’t take it too well.

“I think Angela is bringing a lot of problem to Michael and with what I’m seeing Angela is very selfish because I think she likes doing whatever she wants to do,” noted Michael’s aunt, Lydia. “I think really it has to do with the age difference. Because Angela’s older than Michael she think she can just impose law on him.”

The $25,000 price tag for Angela’s surgery converts to $11.5 million nairas in Michael’s local currency.

“What does she think you need more a baby or a facelift?” questioned another relative. “Where is the priority here?”

Michael is frustrated with Angela Deem

As his family members question Angela’s priorities, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star continued to air his irritation at his wive’s frivolous spending.

“Before our wedding, Angela and I decided to share our finances together but now Angela wanna spend such amount of money on facelift, I’m not okay with that,” shared Michael. “We can use that money to process of having a child of our own, you know? But she won’t listen to me.”

The fact that Angela is not obedient to her husband is quite different for Michael who is used to women in his culture being very subservient to their husbands. However, the reality TV star’s headstrong personality is a problem for Michael’s family.

“I know if she’s a Nigerian woman she dare not do that,” remarked Aunt Lydia. “You cannot just spend all your family money like that, you have to consult the husband, and if he opposes? You dare not do it!”

Well, Angela is certainly not a Nigerian woman because with or without Michael’s approval, she’s going to do it!

Check out the clip below and watch the full scene play out in the upcoming episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

