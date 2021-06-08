Angela Deem’s weight loss is extreme — Check it out as the 90 Day Fiance star dances on TikTok

Angela Deem is looking downright skinny these days. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem was on the heavier side throughout her 90 Day Fiance run so far, although she’s teased fans with a massive weight loss. On TikTok, the TV personality had a dance and showed off her moves now that she’s shed 100 pounds.

The star had undergone surgery to lose weight, and she’s rocking her new look. She’s also made a few media appearances since recovering from the surgery.

Angela Deem loses 100 pounds

The TLC star had been thinking about having weight loss surgery for quite some time. On 90 Day Fiance, fans watched as she and her partner, Michael llesanmi, argued about the surgery. The focus of the attention was the then-possible surgery’s price of $25,000.

Michael wasn’t the only one infuriated by the price, as his family was seething after learning of the cost. Even more, Angela Deem previously had a breast reduction surgery alongside another surgery for weight loss.

On the show, Michael’s aunt Lydia claimed that Angela was being selfish and that she was trying to dictate what would and wouldn’t be done.

“I think Angela is bringing a lot of problem to Michael and with what I’m seeing Angela is very selfish because I think she likes doing whatever she wants to do,” Lydia noted. “I think really it has to do with the age difference. Because Angela’s older than Michael she thinks she can just impose law on him.”

Regardless, Angela Deem looks fantastic after losing 100 pounds, and she certainly seems much happier. Gina Rodriguez, who works with Lifetime and is involved with the show, recently posted a picture of the two posing with Natasha Fett.

Taken during a media event, it shows Angela post-weight loss and in a strappy dress. She certainly seems to be enjoying herself much more since she lost weight as we saw in the above TikTok video where she danced in sync with one of her grandchildren.

Outrage on 90 Day Fiance

Angela Deem’s road to surgery hasn’t been an easy one. As fans have seen on 90 Day Fiance, she seems to have difficulty following medical advice, such as refusing to quit smoking ahead of surgery. That led to a new plastic surgeon, Dr. David Saddat, refusing to operate on her.

While Angela luckily hadn’t had complications with her previous surgeries, Dr. Saddat still refused to risk it. Fans of the show backed up the doctor, noting that it might have been too unsafe for her to go under the knife.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.