Andy Cohen wants Gabby Windey on a Bravo series

Gabby Windey recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after winning Season 3 of The Traitors.

However, will Gabby’s next TV gig be on Bravo?

The 34-year-old had viewers and host Andy cackling all night with her funny banter and now they want to see more of her.

Andy discussed that idea on his SiriusXM morning show when a caller suggested putting Gabby on a Bravo series.

Andy and his co-host both agreed and threw out suggestions about which reality show would be the best fit for the former Bachelorette.

The Valley, Vanderpump Rules, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were all thrown into the mix.

Andy Cohen wants The Traitors star Gabby Windey on Bravo

Gabby’s appearance on WWHL left Bravo fans wanting more. Someone called Radio Andy and asked him to make that happen.

The caller noted that Andy was amused by Gabby’s antics on his late-night show, and he agreed, adding, “I chuckled so much. She’s so great.”

However, figuring out which show would be the best fit for The Traitors star is tricky.

“I don’t know… Maybe she could be on The Valley,” said Andy, but his co-host John Hill, who also produces WWHL, didn’t love that idea, reasoning that Gabby was “too glamorous” for that show.

“She’s a little junior to be on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, right?” exclaimed Andy. “Maybe she should start waiting tables, serving goat cheese balls at Sur and just be on the reboot of Vanderpump Rules.”

After laughing at that idea, the dad of two added, “Yeah, Bravo needs to think about that; she is amazing.”

Bravo fans think Gabby deserves her ‘own show’ on the network

Andy had difficulty figuring out where Gabby would fit in, but maybe he should search the comments because Bravo fans had some great ideas.

“I see a brand new franchise. The real reality stars of la, NYC etc,” suggested a commenter.

“She literally needs her own show. Or maybe a Something About Her. Women living their own lives on their own terms—Katie, Ariana, Gabby, Stassi, Lindsay, Ciara, Paige,” posted someone else.

One Bravo fan wrote, “Give her an aftershow so we can get her killer commentary.”

Another suggested a show with The Traitors star and her partner Robby Hoffman.

“Gabby and Robby are two of the funniest and most adorable people on EARTH. Give them their own show, @bravotv @bravoandy,” they wrote.

Bravo viewers have some thoughts. Pic credit: @radioandyinsta/Instagram

Do you think Gabby Windey would be a good fit for Bravo?

The Traitors Season 3 is streaming on Peacock.