Andy Cohen dodges question about disinviting Kenya Moore from RHOA reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans demand answers about Kenya Moore’s departure from the show.

However, Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen has dodged those questions left and right.

Paparazzi recently caught up with Andy on the streets, and he refused to give a straight answer about Kenya’s latest claims.

The 54-year-old said she was scheduled to attend the RHOA reunion but was disinvited a few months later.

Kenya has pretty much been erased from the season without any confessionals or an outlet to speak on the drama involving her and Brit Eady.

So, she dropped a YouTube video titled The Confessional They Tried to Silence.

In the 30-minute video, the RHOA star told her side of the story and slammed the network for how she’s been treated.

Andy Cohen dodges questions about Kenya Moore amid RHOA scandal

Andy has been dragged left and right by angry RHOA fans who feel Kenya has been unfairly treated in the situation with Brit.

Kenya was promptly let go after the incident played out, at least for the rest of the season.

However, Bravo has no plans to let her speak because Kenya won’t even get a chance to show her face at the reunion.

The Instagram account @allaboutthetea posted a clip of Andy being questioned on the street about what’s been happening with Kenya.

“Kenya says she was invited and then uninvited to the reunion,” the woman asked.

“I haven’t watched her post yet,” responded Andy, referring to Kenya’s YouTube video.

“But is that true?” the woman pressed as he walked to his waiting vehicle.

“We’ll talk about it,” retorted Andy.

He was also asked if Kenya would return to the show, and he sideswiped that question.

“I love her,” exclaimed the dad of two. “Listen, there is so much more of this season left, and it is so good.”

He noted that Phaedra Parks will appear in the next few weeks, and fans are “gonna love it.”

“Right now, I’m kind of focusing on the rest of the season,” he added.

Kenya Moore speaks on being disrespected by the network

The setup for Kenya’s YouTube video showed the RHOA star answering questions from fans about her RHOA exit.

One question was about the Season 16 reunion.

“Will I attend the reunion? I haven’t been invited to the reunion,” said Kenya. “In fact, I was invited and then disinvited a few months ago.”

“The disrespect is insane,” she continued, adding that she has been “shut out” and “not given an opportunity to apologize” for her actions.

“To be erased from the history of the show, to not be in the opening credits, to not have confessionals…really, that’s how I’m treated?” exclaimed Kenya. “That’s pretty bad.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.