Is Kenya Moore planning to sue Bravo over RHOA exit?

Things are looking gloomy for what was meant to be the Sweet 16 season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta now that Kenya Moore isn’t returning — at least for the rest of the season.

We just got word that after initially being suspended for allegedly showing naked images of her new castmate Brittany Eady, it has been mutually decided that Kenya will not return to finish filming the season.

We still don’t know much about what happened, as specific details are being kept under wraps.

However, another NeNe Leakes-style legal situation could be in the works, as new reports claim Kenya is weighing her legal options.

TMZ broke the news that Kenya will not return for the remainder of Season 16 after an indefinite suspension.

However, the RHOA star has reportedly not been fired. Instead, both sides are said to have agreed it was best for her to take a break from the show for now.

Kenya Moore ‘could sue Bravo’ after RHOA Season 16 exit

Sources claim Bravo is considering Kenya’s return to the franchise in the future.

However, that might not happen, as the 53-year-old is reportedly investigating her legal options.

According to an insider, Kenya is not pleased with how things have played out.

Kenya has already denied any wrongdoing in the allegations made against her soon after reports of her suspension came out.

She told her followers on X, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone…”

The former beauty queen also thanked her fans for their support.

Kandi Burruss defends her former castmate Kenya Moore

RHOA fans are concerned about how Season 16 will fare amid a major cast reboot, especially after the news that Kenya Moore is out.

However, they’re not the only ones frustrated with the current turn of events.

Alum Kandi Burruss defended her former castmate during a recent interview.

“At the end of the day, she didn’t make up anything about somebody,” reasoned the Grammy winner.

“She pulled some unfavorable receipts offline, which may not have been the nicest thing to do,” continued Kandi, who noted that people from other shows have done the same thing.

“She’s not reinventing the wheel, it wasn’t nice, but it was out there!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.