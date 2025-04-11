RHOA newbie Brit Eady needed ‘therapy’ after Kenya Moore ‘attack’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie Brit Eady speaks out after being at the center of a humiliating scene from Episode 5.

The incident led to Kenya Moore’s exit from the show, at least for this season.

However, her decision to share explicit photos of Brit affected the RHOA newbie more than people may know.

During a recent interview, the 37-year-old said she was in bed for days and needed “therapy” to get through the embarrassing situation.

Meanwhile, she’s also getting heat on social media as RHOA fans slam her for starting the feud.

Furthermore, Brit’s threat about having a pistol has fans calling out the network and producers for not being fair to Kenya.

According to RHOA fans, they should have suspended Brit after her threat, or at the very least, both women should have faced repercussions for their actions.

RHOA newbie Brit Eady needed ‘therapy’ after Kenya Moore’s ‘attack’

Brit was a guest on Housewives Nightcap and discussed the dramatic episode that resulted in Kenya’s departure from the show.

“For her to use this big moment to attack me and to humiliate me, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Brit.

“I was in bed for days; I cried,” she continued. “I had to go to therapy.”

The new peach holder admitted she was embarrassed that people worldwide had witnessed the moment, and she was also concerned about her reputation.

“I’m a businesswoman, so seeing all these things online, it overshadowed everything, and I just couldn’t believe it,” she added.

Brit has not received an apology from Kenya

Brit was also asked about the moment that started the ball rolling for Kenya’s retaliation, admitting she was wrong for the pistol comment.

“I should have never done that; I make mistakes… I was triggered and I did something that I wish I could take back,” said the RHOA newbie. “But what she did was a million times worse.”

Since the incident, Kenya has admitted to taking things too far with Brit, but the newbie has not been given an apology, either publicly or in private.

“She’s not reached out to me; actually, she blocked me,” said Brit, noting that she expected Kenya to show “remorse,” but that has not happened.

Kenya’s future on the show is uncertain, but she’s been getting support from some of her castmates and viewers, who are less than thrilled about her absence.

“I would think that if we want to move forward, come to me, apologize, humble herself, and I would be open,” admitted Brit.

“That has not taken place, so I’m just disappointed in how she’s been handling it.”

Check out Brit Eady’s full interview below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.