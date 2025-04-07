RHOA fans slam production and Bravo for ‘unfair’ treatment of Kenya Moore

The moment we’ve all been waiting for finally played out in Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and now fans are in uproar.

Kenya Moore and newbie Brit Eady’s feud came to a head after a few weeks of tension between them.

Last week, things took a turn when Brit made mention of having a pistol after an argument with Kenya.

The 54-year-old retaliated at her event and shared explicit photos of Brit.

After the episode, a disclaimer stated that they had decided to discontinue filming with Kenya for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, viewers are calling out the network and the producers for giving Brit a pass with her threats about having a pistol and choosing to punish Kenya.

Fans blast Bravo and RHOA producers for treating Kenya Moore unfairly

Social media is ablaze with comments about the moment that cost Kenya her job.

While many agree that Kenya took things too far, they also think Brit should have been removed from the show the moment she made threats about having pistols.

“I HATE how Kenya retaliated, but the way Bravo handled this (TO ME) was unfair. 2 people should’ve lost their peach,” wrote a commenter.

“Reason why I’m still on Kenya side is because, had production handled the ‘GUN Threats accordingly, the retaliation could’ve been PREVENTED,” said someone else.

“She did not deserve to be fired, especially if Brit was allowed to continue filming after threatening her life. #RHOA,” reasoned someone else.

One viewer exclaimed, “So let me make sure I have this correct: We fire Kenya for showing explicit pics of Brit. Fine. But we DON’T fire Brit for making threats involving a GUN toward Kenya. We care abt naked pics. We DO NOT CARE abt gun threats, @Bravo? @Andy?”

Another viewer said, “Both Brit and Kenya were wrong, but Brit started it. Production should’ve reprimanded both of them. Thee End.”

Kenya Moore and Brit Eady speak out after controversial episode

Kenya has been resharing fan comments showing her support, and after the episode, she broke her silence.

“You have been my besties for the last 12 years and I love and appreciate you so much,” she noted in the caption.

“To the cast of #RHOA season 16, I wish you all an incredible season.”

Meanwhile, Brit is getting heat on her Instagram page but is seemingly unbothered by the backlash.

She posted a video from her green screen interviews and wrote, “I’m still standing strong no matter what.”

Do you think Kenya deserved to be fired?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.