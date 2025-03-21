Andy Cohen and RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson celebrate 19-year milestone

The Real Housewives of Orange County just hit a major milestone:19 years since the show premiered.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen took to social media to celebrate the special moment and so did the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson.

Vicki posted a throwback photo of the Season 1 cast, which included Jeana Keough, Lauri Peterson, Jo De La Rosa, and Kimberly Bryant.

Meanwhile, fans of the show are celebrating as well and putting some respect on Vicki’s name.

We even spotted some current cast members in the comment section thanking the OG for paving the way.

Sadly, we won’t see Vicki on the show’s 19th season, which is currently filming.

She appeared alongside her friend and current cast member Shannon Beador in Season 18.

However, earlier this year, the 62-year-old revealed that she would not be on the show but would be cheering Shannon on from the sidelines.

Andy Cohen honors the OG cast on the show’s 19th anniversary

It’s been 19 years since RHOC premiered on Bravo and Andy Cohen did not overlook the big milestone.

“On this day 19 years ago, The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered—making an indelible impact on pop culture… and my life!” wrote Andy.

He posted a baby-faced throwback photo on Instagram, adding, “This was me then. What a ride! Thank you, Vicki, Lauri, Jeana, Kim & Jo—the OGs—and Scott Dunlop, who delivered us gold!”

Vicki Gunvalson gets love from RHOC alums and fans

It wouldn’t be a celebration without Vicki, and the OG posted a throwback photo of her Season 1 co-stars to commemorate 19 years of the show.

“19 years… and I still don’t want to get old 🧡😩 Can you believe today marks 19 years since the first episode of #rhoc???” wrote the RHOC alum.

“Thank you @bravoandy @bravotv @evolutionusa… where does the time go? #memories #bravo,” she added.

Meanwhile, Vicki is getting plenty of love from the current RHOC cast.

“👏👏👏👏 Thank you for pioneering our way,” wrote current cast member Emily Simpson.

“Wow! 19 years! It’s hard to believe! Thanks for paving the way, my friend! 🙌🏻❤️,” added returning RHOC star Gretchen Rossi.

The fans are also reminiscing on the good old days with the OG.

One viewer wrote, “I’ve been in a relationship with this franchise longer than my husband.”

Another added, “These OG Queens don’t get enough respect for their contributions to pop culture. Legends 🙌.”

Someone also exclaimed, “Wild!!! You ladies are the blueprint. 🫶🏼🍊.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on hiatus.