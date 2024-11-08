Vicki Gunvalson picks her RHOC Season 19 cast: ‘I would definitely get rid of Tamra’

Vicki Gunvanson is ready to pick her Season 19 cast, and not surprisingly, it doesn’t include her former friend Tamra Judge.

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is almost over, with Part 1 of the three-part reunion already out of the way.

The cast had an explosive season, and by most accounts, it was a successful one with great ratings to show for it.

However, it’s still too early to predict what will happen next, as contracts for the upcoming season have not yet been sent out.

Nonetheless, the OG of the OC knows exactly who she wants to return to and who she wants to be fired from the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Vicki bluntly exclaimed during a recent interview that she would “get rid of Tamra.”

The blonde beauty is not the only person on Vicki’s chopping block; she also thinks Alexis Bellino and Heather Dubrow should hit the road.

Vicki Gunvalson wants Tamra Judge fired from RHOC

Vicki was a guest on The Jeff Lewis Show and they discussed RHOC and who she wants back next season.

“I would definitely get rid of Tamra,” she exclaimed. “I think enough is enough with throwing napkins and FBI hats and going into people’s junk.”

Vicki is pleased with newcomers Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti but, thinks a few others, including Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, should be let go, and they aren’t the only ones.

“I don’t know why Heather‘s doing it. Why is she on the show?” questioned Vicki. “I would probably get rid of Heather. It just doesn’t make sense to me anymore.”

Finally, the RHOC alum added, “I would absolutely get rid of Alexis. I think she’s toxic. I think she’s a nightmare.”

Vicki Gunvalson says she and Jen P are close and if she had to decide she would cut Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow and Alexis Bellino from the show… They should have had Vicki as a friend of this season. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/73CjQXEZck — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) November 7, 2024

Many RHOC viewers disagree with Vicki

A snippet of Vicki’s interview was posted on X, but the responses are not in her favor.

“RHOC has had one of their best seasons in years, why would they get rid of multiple cast members and bring Vicki back,” someone questioned. “Hopefully, Bravo knows they should stick with this cast, it’s working.”

“Love Vicki and she should come back but OC doesn’t need this big of a cast shakeup,” wrote a fan.

An X user posted, “Vicki trying to convince us we need her back. We don’t. The cast is perfect as it is.”

Another added, “Vicki is so old and boring no one wants her back. In fact get a brand new cast.”

AHOC fans and critics weigh in. Pic credit: @TheClemHale/ @legrain2sel/@rhg1234520/@tvdeets/X

Do you agree with Vicki’s picks for who should return in Season 19? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.