Jennifer Pedranti hits back at ‘disgraceful’ Tamra Judge for gloating about Ryan Boyajian FBI Scandal on RHOC

Jennifer Pedranti has shown remarkable restraint throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 as Tamra Judge has hurled accusations about her fiance, Ryan Boyajian.

Jennifer has grown visibly tired of her co-star because of her actions, and she has earned a wealth of fans for calling Tamra out in recent episodes.

During Thursday’s ho-hum season finale, cameras picked back up three weeks after filming concluded because Ryan was named in an article about an FBI investigation.

After slamming Jennifer and Ryan about potential FBI drama earlier in the season, Tamra felt vindicated and wore a hat with the words “FBI” sprawled across it.

Emily Simpson was on hand to say that Tamra should have worn it to Jennifer and Ryan’s engagement party.

Of course, we already know that the FBI situation was a disaster, and we’re questioning why producers felt the need to pick up filming again because it only made Tamra look worse.

In the aftermath, Bravo shared a YouTube-exclusive special that showcased the cast reacting to the events, with Jennifer admitting that her world stopped the day the article hit because her phone was blowing up.

However, she said they knew about the article because ESPN contacted them for comment. She said it was a difficult day for everyone involved.

Jennifer is not impressed with Tamra

“I don’t even know how to speak to Tamra showing up in an FBI hat,” Jennifer told the audience in the Bravo-exclusive YouTube video.

“It was just absolutely disgraceful,” she added while claiming that she and Ryan know everything about each other.

“He keeps claiming that he is innocent,” Tamra chimed in before saying that only “time will tell” whether that’s the truth.

Jennifer has tried many times to maintain a friendship with Tamra, but the latter’s mouth always gets in the way because she throws these outlandish accusations at everyone.

With a three-part reunion on the horizon, they’ll be forced to hash out their differences, for better or worse.

Jennifer and Tamra have a storied past

Jennifer seems over Tamra’s continued apologies because she only plays nice for a short time before continuing her tirade of terror.

The good news is that Jennifer has solidified herself as a top-tier housewife this season, meaning Tamra cannot push her out of the cast.

If anything, Tamra stands a higher chance of being iced out, and it will all come down to how she reacts at the reunion.

Will she take accountability, or will she continue to deflect? That’s the big question.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.