Alexis Bellino at risk of being fired from RHOC after controversial season

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans have been calling for Alexis Bellino’s firing after a controversial season, but will they get their wish?

That might very well be the case, according to sources who claim she’s “at risk” of getting axed from the franchise.

However, don’t go celebrating quite yet because nothing is set in stone –especially since the 47-year-old brought the drama this season.

The viewer backlash against her has been harsh and swift as she came with guns blazing at Shannon Beador.

Her man Johhny J had a bone to pick with Shannon and with Alexis now on the show, he had a spokesperson in his corner.

Viewers haven’t had a chance to learn much about the returning RHOC star because her focus has been defending John.

Season 18 is all but over, and viewers have yet to learn anything about Alexis’s life as she spent the entire season focused on Shannon.

That strategy has not worked in her favor, as her behavior angered fans of the show, with many calling for her firing.

The question is, will Bravo listen to the audience, or will they bring Alexis back next season?

Is Alexis Bellino getting fired from RHOC?

The season is still playing out which means Bravo hasn’t made any casting decisions quite yet.

However, according to Daily Mail sources, producers don’t want to make any changes to the cast; they’re unsure of how to move forward with both Alexis and Shannon.

“Bravo is so happy with how this season turned out, and they know that adding Alexis is a big part of what made it such a success,” said the insider.

The network is hoping they can find a way to keep both women, which might be complicated since there’s no chance of a truce between the two.

“They don’t want to film with each other and the audience hates Alexis so much that Bravo may have no choice but to let her go unless something changes,” the source explained.

The majority of the RHOC cast wants Alexis back next season

While RHOC viewers are frustrated with Alexis and want her fired, the same can’t be said for the cast or even the producers.

‘There’s a lot of people who do want Alexis back next year,” another source told the media outlet. “She’s easy to work with compared to some of the other women and she’s authentically friends with the cast.”

As for the cast members who want to keep sharing screen time with Alexis, you can count out Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson.

However, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Jennifer Pedranti, and newbie Katie Ginella all want her back.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.