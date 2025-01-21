Andy Cohen addresses rumor of Lisa Vanderpump’s possible return to RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 9 but there are rumors about her possible return every year.

Those claims re-emerged recently and Bravo boss Andy Cohen addressed them on his radio show.

Lisa has been booked and busy since she departed the franchise, finding success on Vanderpump Rules.

The show is getting a reboot, but Lisa will still be a cast member and executive producer of the revamped reality series—it is her restaurant after all.

Meanwhile, RHOBH has continued without the 64-year-old, after she burned bridges with all of her former castmates.

The show is now in its 14th season, and fans of the franchise have continued to ask about her return.

However, is there any truth to the recent rumblings?

Andy Cohen dismisses claim about Lisa Vanderpump’s RHOBH return

Andy addressed the latest RHOBH rumor on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

“It was repeated all over the place that I’m trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back on the Housewives of Beverly Hills,” said the dad of two.

“Now let me restate my abject love for Lisa Vanderpump, but I don’t know where the rumor came from and I don’t see her coming back to that show,” he confessed.

Andy reasoned that Lisa doesn’t have a close relationship with anyone on RHOBH after her major fallout with former best friend Kyle Richards.

The Puppygate saga also spelled the end of her friendship with Dorit Kemsley.

“I guess she’s kind of friends with Garcelle,” noted Andy, adding that as for the other women, “I don’t even think she has any desire or they have any desire to interact.”

Friendships are falling apart on RHOBH

If Lisa is tuned in to Season 14 of RHOBH, she might be smirking at the current turn of events.

Kyle and Dorit bonded after Lisa exited the show and formed the Fox Force Five with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Teddi Mellencamp.

However, Season 13 marked their downfall when Kathy Hilton joined the show and ended up in a heated feud with Lisa.

The former soap star eventually bid goodbye to the franchise, not on the best terms with Kyle.

Lisa and Kathy’s drama also caused tensions between Kyle and Dorit — when the Beverly Beach star chimed in and defended Kathy at the Season 13 reunion.

That has now turned into a full-fledged feud between the duo.

The once-close friends have been attempting to hash out their issues since Season 14 premiered, but we’re now eight episodes in, and things are still tumultuous between them.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that by the Season 14 reunion, these two can mend fences and move on, but we’re not holding our breath.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.