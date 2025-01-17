Could Lisa Vanderpump’s return save RHOBH?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) has turned into a Kyle Richards/ Dorit Kemsley knockdown, drag-out fight.

Everyone is taking sides amid the incessant arguments between the two women, who should be teaming up as their marriages implode.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, the ladies are all “sick” of Kyle and want to take her down since it seems to be the “Kyle” show even as she evades the hard questions about her personal life.

Kyle is trying to get the target off her back as she focuses on Dorit, much like she focused on Lisa Vanderpump before she left RHOBH.

Kyle and Lisa were great friends, like Kyle and Dorit used to be besties before things soured between them.

Now, rumors are surfacing that Lisa Vanderpump could return to RHOBH. Since Vanderpump Rules is facing a reboot, she may have some free time in her schedule.

Could a Lisa Vanderpump return to RHOBH save the show?

Since the ladies on RHOBH are all either Team Kyle or Team Dorit without any end to their fight coming anytime soon, another season of this would be dull.

Even newcomer Bozoma Saint John is having trouble diving in her inaugural season since people are jealous of her friendship with Dorit.

It makes sense that Bravo is considering bringing back a familiar face to even things out and add a new dimension to the drama on RHOBH.

Some think that Lisa Vanderpump could return to the show and that even Andy Cohen would like that scenario.

Ok! is reporting an insider said, “Rumors have been circulating around Beverly Hills that Andy Cohen wants Lisa Vanderpump to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Lisa could be the lynchpin in making RHOBH exciting again and not just another snoozefest each week, and if Andy is on board with it, it could happen.

Lisa has a long history with Kyle. They could either mend their friendship or continue the drama and feud, which brings excitement to the show.

Lisa also had a falling out with Dorit before she left the show, so the same could happen with their relationship, making it a win-win situation.

Lisa would bring fresh air to the show, and an update on the dog rescue front would be a bonus. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd’s animals are always a big draw.

Lisa offers free services to wildfire victims in California

Lisa and her Vanderpump Dogs business are doing great work to help the California wildfire victims by providing free services to affected pets.

Lisa shared on Instagram a post offering free groomings to families that have their pets exposed to smoke and ash. They want to help by giving free grooming appointments.

It would be wonderful to see Lisa on Season 15 of RHOBH, so let’s make that happen, Andy Cohen!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.