Here’s how Season 13 marked the official downfall of RHOBH’s Fox Force Five

The Fox Force Five has officially been dismantled after years of reigning havoc on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

Okay, that was a little dramatic, but it’s fair to say that the height of the group’s popularity wasn’t exactly a good season for the show.

The group included Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna, who made up the Season 9 cast along with Lisa Vanderpump and newbie, Denise Richards.

The Fox Force Five set their sights on Lisa, and she left the show following the Puppgate scandal.

In Season 10, the fivesome outnumbered newbies Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke, who joined the show after the Puppygate scandal.

However, while the group was on a high, they wouldn’t be on Cloud 9 for very long.

Here’s when and how RHOBH’s Fox Force Five started to crumble

Teddi Mellencamp was the first member of the Fox Force Five to get axed from the franchise; she was promptly fired after Season 10.

Denise Richards also left the show in Season 10 following a tense season with Lisa Rinna, and Teddi regarding an alleged romance with Brandi Glanville.

Garcelle and Sutton stuck together in Season 11 as they felt like outsiders among the close-knit group while they filmed a drama-filled season.

After a tense reunion, the Fox Force Five met for a cast dinner at Kyle Richard’s home, and not surprisingly, Garcelle and Sutton were excluded from the shindig.

Things took a drastic shift in Season 12 as Lisa Rinna took aim at Kyle’s big sister Kathy Hilton, which caused a major fracture in her friendship with the OG.

Lisa announced her departure from the show after a tense faceoff with Kathy and Kyle at the Season 12 reunion.

The friendship between Lisa and Kyle didn’t survive as the mom of four was more focused on mending things with her sister–and rightly so.

When filming began in early 2023, Kyle hadn’t seen the Rinna Beauty founder since the reunion. However, Kyle, Dorit, and Lisa all showed up to support Erika Jayne’s Bet It All on Blonde in Las Vegas in September 2023.

Has Season 13 officially marked the end of the Fox Force Five?

Season 13 kicked off filming with three members of the Fox Force Five, but it wasn’t smooth sailing for Kyle and Dorit.

Interestingly, it was also Kathy Hilton who unknowingly caused a rift in Dorit’s friendship with Kyle, stemming from the previous season.

The OG was upset that Dorit didn’t have her back at the reunion regarding her issues with Kathy — despite agreeing with her during their private conversations.

Due to that, Kyle went into Season 13 with unresolved feelings towards Dorit.

We noticed major cracks in their friendship throughout the season, as Kyle no longer confided in the mom of two — even as she went through her marital drama with Mauricio Umansky.

When Part 1 of the reunion aired days ago, the two women went head to head.

However, the final nail in the coffin might have been when Dorit leaked a message Kyle had sent to her the night before the reunion. Now, the 52-year-old is admittedly putting a pause on her friendship with Dorit, but will it be a permanent one?

That would leave Erika and Kyle, so I think we can officially bid goodbye to the Fox Force Five — at least on the show.

Are you happy to see the end of the Fox Force Five? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.