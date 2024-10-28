Amy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters celebrates huge NSV after losing over 175 pounds

Amy Slaton is ready to celebrate a huge milestone.

The 1000-lb Sisters star has lost nearly 200 pounds, and she’s discovering things about her body she didn’t even realize could change.

In a sneak peek at this week’s episode of 1000-lb Sisters, as shared by TLC on Instagram, the 37-year-old mom of two goes on a shopping spree.

The Reel was captioned, “These heels were made for tripping. 😂👠 See Amy go shoe shopping on an all new #1000lbSisters, Tuesday at 9/8c!”

As Amy tells the cameras, “When you lose weight, you’re not only losing it in your belly, your legs, your boobs, your a**, you’re losing it everywhere, your fingers and feet included.”

Admittedly, Amy had never known her shoe size until now.

Amy learns her shoe size and tries on her first pair of heels

After getting measured at the shop, Amy Slaton realizes she is a size 7.5, so she peruses the shelves for something she’d never worn before; a pair of heels.

However, Amy fears she will “break her neck” walking in them.

She explains, “I always wanted a pair of heels, but I was never skinny enough.”

“When you’re fat and blind, your balance is kind of off, so on the ground is more sturdy,” she adds.

Amy exits her chair and confesses, “Man, I feel weird.”

Then, as she takes a step, she stumbles and breaks out in laughter.

Amy describes walking in the heels during a confessional.

“When I try on the skinny heels, it feels awkward. It made me feel like a baby cow trying to walk for the first time. I haven’t gotten my sea legs yet,” she jokes.

Amy gets emotional as she realizes she can now wear heels

Amy later tries a pair of ankle boots with a chunky heel and realizes they’re much easier to walk in. She even does a little jump.

Amy ends up purchasing the chunkier heels, and after she exits the store, she tells TLC’s producers, “It’s registering that I have lost weight, and I’m not going to break the damn heel.”

“It’s a good moment,” she adds, getting emotional as she wears heels for the first time.

Amy deems the day a “successful” one as the scene ends.

Amy has completely transformed her body

Wearing heels is a huge NSV for Amy, who once weighed in at more than 400 pounds.

Amy had bariatric surgery to drop the weight, and despite getting pregnant twice and regaining weight shortly afterward, she was able to get herself back on track.

These days, Amy weighs around 255 pounds thanks to surgery, a more active lifestyle, and a stricter diet.

Season 6 of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8 c on TLC.