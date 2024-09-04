1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton arrested on illegal possession of drugs and child endangerment charges

Reality TV star Amy Slaton-Halterman spent her Labor Day behind bars.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star was arrested in Crockett County, Tennessee, on Monday for two counts of possession of illegal drugs as well as one count of child endangerment.

It came after police responded to a call at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo for a camel bite, as Crockett County Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook.

As the post states, “Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

Amy was then arrested “on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.”

Brian Scott Lovvorn, her proposed boyfriend, was in the vehicle with Amy and the unidentified minor, and he is facing the same charges as Amy, per the Facebook post.

Amy and her passenger were booked on Monday and then released on Tuesday

Amy and Brian were booked into the Crockett County Jail on September 2 but were released one day later.

Per the post, “The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence.

“The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

As WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday, Amy and Brian walked free from the Crockett County Jail hand in hand.

Authorities have not revealed who was bitten by the camel.

A photo shows Amy being taken away on a stretcher

However, Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show posted an exclusive photo on Instagram depicting Amy being taken away on a stretcher.

The photo implies that Amy was the victim of the camel bite.

In the picture, Amy held a garment over her arm and appeared to be in pain as a Crockett County EMT transported her on a gurney.

Per Sarah’s source, a child was also in the ambulance, whose face was blurred in the photograph.

Amy opens up about her mental health following her divorce

Amy has had a rough stretch of luck over the past year. Last year, her husband, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce.

The former couple shares two sons, Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2.

Later, in 2023, Amy opened up to PEOPLE about the state of her mental health, which she admitted had declined.

Amy confessed that her mental health was “the worst it’s ever been” while going through her divorce from Michael.

“And it wasn’t just affecting me. It was affecting Gage and Glenn,” she revealed. “So it was just rough.”

“There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness,” she added.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus on TLC.