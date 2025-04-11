Amy Duggar King called out for asking for ‘privacy’ while sharing her husband’s health concerns

Amy Duggar King gained notoriety as the cousin of the Duggars.

She is the daughter of Deanna Duggar, Jim Bob Duggar’s sister.

While she appeared in some 19 Kids and Counting episodes, when the show was canceled because of Josh Duggar’s first scandal, she no longer filmed with her famous cousins.

Amy has been incredibly supportive of her cousin, Jill Duggar, since she left Counting On and her family in 2017.

So much has changed over the years, including Amy marrying Dillon King and building a life and family with him.

Now that Dillon is facing health challenges, the former reality TV star has opened up to PEOPLE about what is next for the couple.

Amy Duggar King slammed for asking for ‘privacy’

During her exclusive with PEOPLE, Amy Duggar King explained that Dillon King is suffering from “a severe diaphragmatic rupture — an extremely rare and dangerous condition that has caused vital organs, including his kidney and parts of his digestive system, to shift into his chest cavity.”

Amy said she’s asking for “prayers and privacy” as they navigate this difficult journey.

Once followers caught wind of the exclusive with the popular magazine, the comment section on her Instagram post about Dillon lit up with criticism.

One commenter said, “You asked for privacy but gave a People magazine interview? 🤔”

Someone else slammed her for feeling like “such a celebrity” to put out a notice like a health update on her husband.

Amy wasn’t here for the negativity on her Instagram share about Dillon, and she didn’t hesitate to respond.

She wrote, ” I believe in the power of prayer, and when people magazine asked for a story. I know so many people would put him on their prayer lists. That is all.”

The reality TV star replied about a few misconceptions, revealing that she wasn’t paid for the interview and is just a “concerned wife” with a platform because of her famous family.

Amy Duggar King reveals Dillon King’s health concerns are serious

Everything isn’t all good with Dillon King.

Amy Duggar King revealed they have a long journey ahead of them, telling PEOPLE, “Doctors have made it clear that this is not a quick fix. The risks are high, the procedures complex, and the recovery uncertain. We are taking this one moment at a time, clinging to hope, prayer, and the wisdom of the medical teams who are now walking this road with us.”

She said she would provide updates when they could, as their main focus will be healing Dillon from this medical issue.

Amy and Jill Duggar are still incredibly close, and she will likely lean on her cousin during this trying time as they navigate their next steps.

