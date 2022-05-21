America’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell was initially upset with Season 17 auditions

Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent premieres at the end of May and the season looks to be another great one.

However, when the auditions started, one person was not impressed and said he was upset at the lackluster talent on display at the time.

The good news is that Simon Cowell said that things really started to improve as the auditions went on and this season should be a great one after all.

Simon Cowell was upset at the start of America’s Got Talent auditions

Simon Cowell said that he sat down with the other three America’s Got Talent judges at the start of the auditions rounds and slowly began to get upset.

While Cowell has loosened up on this show compared to his scathing remarks from American Idol, he still knows when something will not work and too many of the early auditions were not checking any of the boxes for him.

“When [taping] first started — you know, I am always expecting, always hoping, the show can or should be better — year on year,” Simon said. “But the first two days really were horrific, and I really thought we had an issue. Just nobody was any good. It was terrible and I was really upset.”

Simon said that he just wants the show to be good and he was worried this season would end up as a huge letdown just in time for a live audience to return for the first time since the pandemic.

“Everybody kept saying, ‘No, no, no, I promise you, There is much better to come,'” Simon said. “And I thought, ‘Maybe we’re just out of sync this year.’ And then by day three, it all turned. It just went great.”

“Everyday, it got better, better, and better.”

Simon also said that the fact that this was pre-taped means that they were able to edit things so that the early episodes wouldn’t be hard to watch.

“Once the show is edited, I think the [season] could be better than last year,” Simon concluded. “And that’s my thing, I like to get better each year.”

Simon Cowell talks American Idol 20th anniversary

American Idol is in its 20th season and celebrated its anniversary with The Great Idol Reunion. However, while Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson made an appearance, Simon Cowell was not there.

However, he said that it was not because of bad feelings. He said that the memories of the show are still happy for him.

“Well, you know, I have happy memories. In fact, I am seeing Kelly Clarkson tomorrow. I am doing her show and I am still friends with a lot of the contestants from those early years,” Simon said.

“We had so much fun when we made that show together… It was just brilliant and it still survived, so good luck to them.”

America’s Got Talent will premiere on Tuesday, May 31, at 8/7c on NBC.