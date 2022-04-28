Two former American Idol hosts returning to the show

Past and present American Idol judges. Pic credit: ABC

As previously announced, American Idol will take a short break in the season to honor past contestants.

Next Monday night, May 2, the competition will pause while American Idol celebrates its 20th anniversary.

This is The Great Idol Reunion and it is more than singers coming back to perform again.

Two of the show’s original judges are returning as well.

Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson returning to American Idol

To honor American Idol’s milestone 20th season, several winners, big-name competitors, and two OG judges will step back on the stage next week.

The two OG judges are Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. The two, along with Simon Cowell, were the first judges on American Idol and remain the most well-known contributors to the show.

These are the judges that helped America discover names like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

“It’s a testament to this show’s incredible legacy that we are able to celebrate 20 years of American Idol in this extraordinary way,” executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick told Deadline. “We are so thrilled to welcome back some of our most beloved alumni from over the years to reunite on the Idol stage.”

“American Idol continues to create superstars just as it has done since 2002 and bringing back these Idol Icons is the perfect way to herald the next generation.”

Several singers returning to sing duets on American Idol Reunion

There will be several big stars from American Idol history returning to perform songs for the fans.

Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard will sing with Season 6 winner Jordan Sparks. Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery will sing a song with that season’s runner-up, Lauren Alaina.

Season 7 winner David Cook will partner with Season 8 winner Kris Allen. Season 17 winner Laine Hardy and that season’s Top 5 finisher Laci Kaye Booth will sing together.

Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe will sing with her season’s runner-up, Lee Hutchinson. Season 19 contestants Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler will also team up.

While these singers are performing, both Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will sit behind the table as they did so many years ago.

Simon Cowell is not expected to make an appearance. While he was the face of American Idol for so many years, he now works as a judge on America’s Got Talent on NBC.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.