American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe’s Nashville antique store slammed as ‘overpriced’ souvenir shop

Mike Wolfe, renowned for his role in the History Channel’s American Pickers, is under scrutiny as patrons express dissatisfaction with his Nashville-based store, Antique Archaeology.

Customers have labeled the establishment as an “overpriced” souvenir outlet, advising potential visitors to reconsider their plans.

While Mike Wolfe’s Antique Archaeology in Nashville continues to attract fans of American Pickers, garnering many rave reviews.

However, a growing number of customers express dissatisfaction regarding the store’s pricing and limited selection of authentic antiques.

As Wolfe expands his business portfolio, addressing these concerns may be crucial to maintaining the store’s reputation among both new visitors and returning patrons.

Wolfe continues his starring role in American Pickers, which keeps interest in his antique stores.

Customers blast Mike Wolfe’s Nashville antique store

A recent Google review encapsulates the sentiment of many, with several recent reviews criticizing the store. One review complained that the store is too expensive.

“Huge disappointment. Made a special trip to go there. Total waste of time. Very few items for sale and what were there was overpriced. Don’t waste your time …”

Another visitor shared their experience describing the content available and wasn’t impressed with the options.

“Waste of time, we love the show and were excited to get to go but it was a total waste of time! They have shot glasses, t-shirts, and can coozies and shop towels with their name on it but not much else. Very few antiques and the ones they have are super expensive! $1500 for a small quaker sign.”

One particularly blunt review describes it as a souvenir shop for the American Pickers series rather than an antique shop.

“Souvenir shop. Overpriced as if… When you visit Nashville spend your time more useful.”

Mike Wolfe’s inventory and pricing under scrutiny

Photographs obtained by The U.S. Sun reveal a store heavily stocked with branded merchandise, including T-shirts priced between $25 and $37, bowls at $16.99, and various other items like hats, shot glasses, mugs, and magnets.

Notably, several antiques are marked with “Not For Sale” signs, such as vintage microphones.

The available antiques come with substantial price tags. For instance, an antique coin-operated horse ride is listed at $3,500, a stock market machine cabinet at $3,000, a cast iron water fountain at $1,500, and a harmonica display case at $1,200.

Even items requiring restoration, like an industrial cabinet, are priced at $995.

Despite customer grievances, Antique Archaeology’s Nashville location is a successful business.

While American Pickers had a dip in ratings in its 26th season, the show has been picked up for another season.

American Pickers is currently on hiatus.