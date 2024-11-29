American Pickers star Mike Wolfe reopens Nashville Antique Archaeology store after gas leak

Mike Wolfe, star of the hit History Channel series American Pickers, has reopened his beloved Nashville antique store, Antique Archaeology, following a temporary closure caused by a gas leak.

The store, located in the historic Marathon Village, closed its doors due to a gas leak triggered by nearby construction.

Wolfe and his team announced the news on social media:

“We apologize for the inconvenience! The Nashville store is closed due to a gas leak in the building from construction in the area,” the statement reads, continuing:

“We will keep everyone updated on when we open back up. We look forward to seeing y’all soon and again, apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Fans of American Pickers and visitors to Marathon Village eagerly awaited the reopening, as the shop has been a key destination for collectors and history enthusiasts since its debut in 2011.

Known for its unique antiques and memorabilia featured on the show, the store also offers exclusive merchandise, making it a favorite among Wolfe’s followers.

Mike Wolfe promptly reopened before Thanksgiving close

The gas leak, which was promptly addressed, marked a rare disruption in operations for the store.

Antique Archaeology is open again. Pic credit: Antique Archaeology/Facebook

In a heartfelt Thanksgiving message, the team behind Antique Archaeology expressed gratitude to their supporters, thanking them for being part of their journey.

Announcing that both stores would be closed for the holiday, the team encouraged fans to spend the day enjoying good food, meaningful company, and quality time with loved ones.

Wolfe and his team expressed their gratitude for the patience and understanding shown by their loyal patrons during the closure.

American Pickers faces ratings challenge

The reopening comes as American Pickers grapples with a significant ratings drop in recent seasons.

The November 20 episode, titled Surfs, Signs, Savage, attracted just over 521,000 viewers—down sharply from previous highs.

Despite the dip in viewership, Wolfe remains committed to the series, which continues to air new episodes and engage its core audience.

In the next episode, Wolfe and his team head to Arizona, where he relives the thrill of speedway history alongside a motorbike-loving family with a garage full of rare racing memorabilia.

Wolfe has taken to social media to reassure fans about the future of the show and his passion for the treasures he uncovers.

“My heart is humbled and grateful that you all still tune in to see America and its great people thru our lens,” Wolfe shared on Instagram.

For now, Antique Archaeology Nashville is back in business, after Thanksgiving celebrations.

Catch new episodes of American Pickers on Wednesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.