American Pickers star Mike Wolfe temporarily shuts down Nashville antique store over construction problems

Mike Wolfe’s Nashville-based antique store, Antique Archaeology, temporarily closed due to construction issues.

The store announced the closure on Instagram, apologizing for the inconvenience and promising updates on reopening. By November 27, the store resumed operations.

Despite the brief closure, Wolfe remained active in promoting his business.

On November 27, he visited his Le Claire, Iowa store to showcase vintage items, including a unique Santa Claus suit, and to highlight merchandise such as hats, mugs, and shirts.

He shared insights into the store’s evolution, noting that before the television show American Pickers, it was just him and Danielle Colby managing the shop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The show’s success led to increased demand for branded merchandise.

American Pickers suffers ratings drop

The store’s temporary closure coincides with declining ratings for American Pickers.

The November 20 episode titled Surfs, Signs, Savage attracted 521,000 viewers, a decrease from the November 13 episode Pickin’ Wall to Wall, which had 582,000 viewers per The Sun.

The November 6 episode Carnival Cashout garnered 547,000 viewers, while the October 30 episode DIY Delorean recorded the season’s lowest ratings at 442,000 viewers.

The October 23 episode The Great Razooly saw a slight increase with 566,000 viewers, and the October 16 episode Wolfemen vs. The Automations had 463,000 viewers.

The season premiere on October 9, featuring Evel Knievel memorabilia, attracted 565,000 viewers.

These figures represent a significant decline compared to Season 25, where the premiere episodes drew 723,000 and 676,000 viewers, respectively.

Subsequent episodes saw increases. The January 24 episode reached 948,000 viewers and the February 28 episode peaked at 966,000 viewers. The season finale on March 27 had 832,000 viewers.

American Pickers is the fifth most-watched History channel series

American Pickers ranks as the fifth most-watched series on the History Channel, following Curse of Oak Island, Tales from Oak Island, UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd, and Mountain Men.

The show’s declining ratings have raised concerns among fans and industry observers.

Some attribute the drop to the absence of former co-host Frank Fritz, who left the show in 2020 due to health issues and passed away in September 2024. His departure and subsequent death have left a noticeable void, with fans expressing that the show isn’t the same without him.

In response to the ratings decline, Mike Wolfe has been actively engaging with fans through social media and in-store promotions. He continues showcasing unique antiques and merchandise. Wolfe looks to maintain interest in the show and his stores.

Additionally, Wolfe has been involved in various projects, including renovating historic properties in Tennessee, reflecting his commitment to preservation and community development.