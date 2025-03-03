American Pickers star Mike Wolfe teases Hollywood debut in Day of Reckoning

Mike Wolfe, renowned for his role in the reality television series American Pickers, is set to make his Hollywood debut in the upcoming action-western film Day of Reckoning.

The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on March 28, 2025.

Wolfe, who has captivated audiences for over two decades with his antique-hunting adventures on American Pickers, took to Instagram with his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, to share the trailer.

In a post, Cline wrote that she and Wolfe will appear in the movie, adding, “So excited that I got to have a part in The Day of Reckoning movie that will be released exclusively in Theaters nationwide on March 28th!”

She also added a teaser for the upcoming movie, writing, “A story too intense for your living room. Witness it in theaters only.”

Wolfe and Cline don’t appear in the teaser trailer, but their roles involve riding motorcycles.

Mike Wolfe previously teased his Hollywood debut

Wolfe previously shared behind-the-scenes footage of his appearance in the movie.

“Threw my hat in the ring yesterday on the scripted side of things,” he noted in December last year.

Day of Reckoning is directed by Shaun Silva, who is known for his work with various country music artists. The film stars Zach Roerig as Sheriff John Dorsey and Billy Zane as U.S. Marshal Butch Hayden.

The plot centers on Sheriff Dorsey, who, on the brink of losing his job and marriage, teams up with Marshal Hayden to detain the cunning outlaw Emily Rusk, portrayed by Cara Jade Myers.

As tensions rise within their posse, they must confront an approaching gang led by Rusk’s violent husband, played by Scott Adkins.

The ensemble cast includes country music star Trace Adkins as Big Buck and rapper Yelawolf as Wolf.

Will American Pickers return for Season 27?

Wolfe’s transition from reality television to scripted film marks a significant shift in his career.

American Pickers, which concluded its 26th season in January 2025, has been a staple on the History Channel, chronicling Wolfe’s journey across America in search of rare artifacts.

The series has been renewed for a 27th season, with filming set to commence in early 2025.

Despite declining viewership during Season 26, which premiered in October 2024, Mike Wolfe and his team remain committed to delivering new episodes.

Specific details regarding the premiere date for Season 27 have yet to be announced, but it can be expected sometime in 2025.

The film has been rated R for violence, a grisly image, language throughout, and some sexual references. It will be released as a limited theatrical release in select movie theaters across major markets.

American Pickers is currently on hiatus.