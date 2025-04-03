American Pickers star Mike Wolfe reveals heartfelt gesture for Frank Fritz’s loved ones after his death

Six months after the death of Frank Fritz, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is still grieving the loss of his longtime friend and co-host.

In an emotional interview, Wolfe opened up about how he continues to support those closest to Fritz.

The television personality, 60, has regularly checked in with Fritz’s small circle of loved ones.

Fritz passed away on September 30, 2024, at age 60, due to complications from a stroke related to cerebral vascular disease.

Wolfe revealed that the loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew him, describing Fritz as someone who valued a tight-knit group of loyal friends.

Despite their past disagreements, Wolfe made it clear that their bond endured until the very end.

Mike Wolfe offers support to Fritz’s family

Wolfe maintains regular contact with Fritz’s loved ones, providing emotional support and practical help as they navigate life without him.

“I check in with them from time to time and see what’s going on,” Wolfe told PEOPLE, adding that he helps answer questions about Fritz’s personal belongings.

The American Pickers star emphasized that Fritz lived a life rooted in loyalty, always keeping a small circle of trusted friends.

“He didn’t need 20 acquaintances; he just needed three or four really good friends,” Wolfe said, noting how those closest to Fritz are quietly trying to cope with their grief.

Wolfe was by Fritz’s side in his final hours, holding his hand and offering words of comfort. “I just told him that I loved him,” Wolfe shared. The emotional farewell marked the end of a decades-long friendship that endured public feuds and personal struggles.

Despite reports of a falling out, Wolfe said he never truly distanced himself from Fritz and tried to support him through his health and addiction battles. Fritz’s official cause of death was listed as a late complication of a stroke, with aortic stenosis also contributing, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

A battle over Frank Fritz’s estate after his death

​Following his death, a legal dispute has emerged over his estate, estimated at $6 million. His father, Bill Fritz, has contested the validity of Frank’s will, claiming it is fraudulent and asserting his right as the sole surviving relative to inherit the entire estate.

Conversely, Frank’s close friends, who were actively involved in his care and managed his affairs during his incapacitation, maintain that the will is legitimate and reflects Frank’s true intentions.

They argue that Bill had minimal involvement in Frank’s life, particularly during his health struggles, and are committed to ensuring that Frank’s assets are distributed according to his documented wishes. ​

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, this contention has resulted in a court battle, with both parties seeking legal validation of their claims. The case has been sealed, limiting public access to detailed information.

The ongoing dispute has also led to delays in planning Frank’s memorial services as his loved ones await the court’s decision regarding the estate.

American Pickers is currently on hiatus.