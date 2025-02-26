American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s father and friends battle over his estate

In a developing legal dispute, William Fritz, father of the late American Pickers star Frank Fritz, has filed a petition in Iowa to contest his son’s will.

He is seeking to have a jury determine the distribution of the estate; estimated at $6 million.

Frank Fritz, renowned for his role alongside Mike Wolfe on the History Channel’s American Pickers, passed away on September 30, 2024, at 60.

The late reality TV star’s battle with addiction and other issues led to his departure from the series and friction with Mike.

However, the pair amended their relationship before his death and his longtime friend was at his deathbed in the hospital.

Mike’s death followed a debilitating stroke in July 2022, which led to a conservatorship and guardianship arrangement due to his impaired decision-making capacity.

Frank Fritz’s father contests his will

The contested will was filed in October 2023.

However, William Fritz alleges that the document is invalid, citing concerns about his son’s mental competence at the time of its signing and questioning whether the process of signing and witnessing the will was carried out correctly, the Des Moines Register reports.

Some of Frank Fritz’s close friends and caretakers are Defending the will. They assert that the document accurately reflects his final wishes.

They contend that despite his health challenges, Fritz remained mentally sound and capable of making decisions regarding his estate up until the final weeks of his life.

Frank Fritz’s relationship with his father is questioned by friends

Central to the dispute is the nature of the relationship between Frank Fritz and his father.

According to sources close to the late star, William Fritz had minimal involvement in his son’s life, having reportedly moved away during Frank’s early years.

They claim that William visited Frank only once during his recovery from the 2022 stroke and had limited contact thereafter.

In contrast, William Fritz asserts that he maintained a meaningful relationship with his son, including shared vacations and visits to his residence in Texas.

He alleges that Frank’s friends restricted his access to his son following the establishment of the conservatorship, thus preventing communication and visits.

The legal proceedings have been sealed by an Iowa judge, limiting public access to specific details of the case and the contents of the will.

Despite this, it has previously been reported that Frank Fritz’s estate includes a significant collection of antiques, vintage motorcycles, and his Iowa farmhouse.

American Pickers is currently on hiatus.