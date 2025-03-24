American Pickers star Mike Wolfe announces ‘exciting’ venture after antique shop backlash

Mike Wolfe, the longtime host of American Pickers, has unveiled a new project following backlash over alleged overpricing at his antique store.

Taking to Instagram, Wolfe shared that he is appearing on a new podcast that aligns with his passion for preservation and history.

The announcement comes after some fans criticized his shop, Antique Archaeology, for its alleged steep prices and touristy merchandise.

However, Wolfe redirected his attention to his new endeavor, which he is “excited” about and described as “brilliant.”

Wolfe’s enthusiasm was evident in his social media post.

“Many of you who follow me know I’m a preservationist at heart—I owe some of that to shows like @thisoldhouse. Now, imagine that show as a podcast… pretty brilliant, right? I’m excited to be on one of the first episodes, and it’s out TODAY! 🎙️ Listen now by following the link in my bio. You gotta check this one out!” Wolfe wrote.

His announcement signals a shift in focus from antique sales to sharing his knowledge through a new medium.

Antique Archaeology faced allegations of overpricing

The excitement over Wolfe’s new venture comes amid mounting scrutiny over pricing at his store, Antique Archaeology.

Some customers have expressed frustration over what they perceive as inflated prices on items sourced from American Pickers episodes.

Online discussions and reviews suggest that fans love the store’s unique finds, but many feel that the prices cater more to high-end collectors rather than everyday shoppers.

Wolfe has not directly addressed the backlash, and his move toward podcasting may help shift the conversation.

His dedication to historical preservation remains evident, and the podcast could offer insight into the craftsmanship and significance of antiques beyond their retail value.

This Old House Radio Hour podcast: What is it about?

With his extensive experience in picking and restoring historical artifacts, Wolfe’s move into podcasting appears to be a natural career evolution.

The This Old House Radio Hour, where Wolfe appears as a guest, is a new weekly show that brings the same trusted expertise from the long-running TV series to the podcast format.

Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, the podcast delves into home improvement, craftsmanship, and restoration with expert insights from builders, designers, and artisans.

Each episode blends practical advice with compelling storytelling, covering topics from DIY renovations to historic home preservation.

Listeners can expect discussions on the philosophy of craftsmanship, deep dives into architectural history, and even spotlights on forgotten gems that can be restored.

The show also keeps things lively with special guests, games, and prizes, making it an engaging listen for home renovation enthusiasts and history buffs.

American Pickers is currently on hiatus.