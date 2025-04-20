American Pickers star Mike Wolfe announces closure of Antique Archaeology Nashville after 15 years

After nearly 15 years of serving as a haven for vintage enthusiasts, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is officially closing the doors of the Antique Archaeology store in Nashville.

In an emotional statement shared online, Wolfe revealed that the popular storefront, in the heart of Music City, will close permanently on Sunday, April 27.

The Nashville location, which opened in 2010 following the success of American Pickers on the History Channel, became a tourist destination and a fixture in Wolfe’s growing brand.

Wolfe, known for uncovering forgotten treasures across rural America, emphasized that the decision to close was not made lightly.

“After nearly 15 amazing years, we’ve made the tough decision to close the doors of our Antique Archaeology store here in Music City,” Wolfe wrote in his heartfelt Instagram post, continuing:

“This place has meant the world to me — not just the brick and mortar, but the people. The community. The visitors from all over the world who came through those doors, shared their stories, and reminded me every day why I started this journey in the first place,” he added.

Mike Wolfe’s focus turns to family and creative projects

Wolfe explained that the decision to close his store stems from a desire to slow down and refocus his energy on family and other creative pursuits.

Though the Nashville shop is closing, Wolfe assured fans that he is not stepping away from picking entirely.

“I’ll still be picking, sharing, and selling online and at our original LeClaire, Iowa store,” he wrote. “But I’ve learned over the years that it’s easy to spread yourself too thin, and balance is something we all chase.”

He expressed his gratitude to the community and visitors who supported the Nashville store over the years, calling it a “home” rather than just a business.

Wolfe also confirmed that he’ll be present on Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to personally thank fans and visitors before the store closes for good that Monday.

This comes after American Pickers’ hiatus and Mike’s expansion into Hollywood movies and a new series.

Mixed reviews and crowds didn’t deter fans

Antique Archaeology Nashville was beloved by many fans of the show, but it also received mixed reviews.

Some visitors on TripAdvisor and Google Reviews expressed disappointment at the limited selection of actual antiques, describing the store as more of a gift shop for American Pickers merchandise than a true picking destination.

However, others praised the store’s unique charm, memorabilia, and connection to the popular series.

Despite the criticism, the store maintained a strong tourist presence, with fans often lining up for photos and souvenirs.

Its closure has been met with sadness from longtime supporters who saw it as a must-visit spot in Nashville.