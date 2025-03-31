American Pickers Season 27: Mike Wolfe confirms show’s hiatus and future plans

The long-running History Channel series American Pickers is set to return for its 27th season, with host Mike Wolfe announcing a significant hiatus following the upcoming episodes.

After 15 years of continuous production, the team will take a well-deserved break, with filming for Season 27 wrapping up in June.

Wolfe expressed enthusiasm about the pause, noting to PEOPLE, “We haven’t done that in 15 years, so that’s going to feel good.”

Historically, the longest hiatus taken was approximately a month around Christmas, making this extended break unprecedented for the cast and crew.

During this period, Wolfe intends to explore new opportunities, including potential ventures in film and television.

As he celebrated his 60th birthday last November, Wolfe reflected on his career and the exciting prospects that lie ahead.​

American Pickers Season 27 release and production details

Filming for American Pickers Season 27 began in late 2024 and is expected to conclude in June 2025.

While History Channel has yet to announce an official premiere date, previous seasons suggest that new episodes typically air several months after filming ends.

Season 26 premiered on October 9, 2024, following a similar production schedule. Based on this pattern, American Pickers Season 27 will likely premiere in late 2025, potentially between October and December.

This estimated timeline aligns with Wolfe’s statement that the hiatus will last four to five months, allowing the team time to reset before resuming production.

Despite a decline in ratings during Season 26, the network remains committed to the series, and fans can expect more of the treasure-hunting and historical storytelling that has made American Pickers a fan favorite.

Mike Wolfe set to star in History’s Greatest Picks

During the hiatus, Wolfe plans to diversify his professional pursuits. He has expressed openness to new projects, stating, “I’m saying yes to more stuff now… I’m going to try some other things.”

This shift in approach has already led to his involvement in the action-western film Day of Reckoning, which premiered on March 28, 2025.

Additionally, Wolfe is set to host a new History Channel series titled History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe, focusing on uncovering and narrating the stories behind remarkable historical artifacts.

He told PEOPLE that the series is similar to American Pickers, which was part of the reason he accepted the opportunity.

“They asked me to do another show, and I felt that it was on brand in regards to what I’ve been doing with them for the last 15 years. And so I was like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s do this!'”

The series will take a deep dive into the fascinating stories behind historical artifacts and is yet to get a release date.

American Pickers is currently on hiatus.