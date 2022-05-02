American Idol’s Nicolina Bozzo reveals America’s Got Talent rejected her

Nicolina singing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol has a top 10 singer with a really big voice in the competition, but this wasn’t her first time attempting to make it on a reality show.

Nicolina Bozzo has blown the judges away and has gotten plenty of fan votes to keep her alive in the competition.

Yet, before American Idol, she tried out for America’s Got Talent, and they rejected her.

Nicolina talks about America’s Got Talent experience

Nicolina Bozzo has a huge voice, which is surprising since she is only 18. The Canadian singer is the oldest of three sisters, and she wanted to find her way into the music industry.

That started out with her attempting to try her hand on America’s Got Talent.

Nicolina tried her hand on America’s Got Talent Season 16 two years ago when she was only 16, and she didn’t make it to the live voting rounds. She announced her rejection on TikTok at the time.

“I don’t know how to tell u this besties but I didn’t make it to the live shows and they aren’t airing my audition,” she wrote in the video.

It had to hurt to not only miss out on the live voting shows, but also to have her audition footage remain unaired, leaving her as an undiscovered and unknown singer.

However, she mentioned in the comments that there was something bigger coming — something she called a “HUGE opportunity.”

“ALSO!! no hate to AGT or the judges i’m sure they had their reasons!! one door closes and another opens… all i’m gonna say,” she wrote.

She followed that up with, “i’m super upset but also i have another HUGE opportunity coming my way so stay tuned for that.”

Pic credit: @nicolinabozzo/TikTok

It looks like that better opportunity turned out to be American Idol.

Nicolina preparing for Disney Night on American Idol

Tonight is Disney Night on American Idol, and Nicolina hopes to continue her journey on the show.

Nicolina has proven she can sing the biggest songs and has no problem hitting notes that most of the other singers wouldn’t attempt to reach.

For Disney Night, Nicolina will sing Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. Unlike most of the songs chosen for tonight’s episode, this one has not been done by American Idol contestants, so it could give the young singer a chance to shine.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.