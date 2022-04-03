American Idol promotes a top duet performance for Hollywood Week

A Duets Challenge performance on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

On Sunday night, American Idol continues Hollywood Week with the Duets Challenge.

There is a change in how the Duets Challenge operates this year and it should provide quite an entertaining episode.

With the three Platinum Ticket holders naming their duet partners while the judges choose the rest, fans expect some big performances.

However, it appears that the best performance was between two performers that the judges matched up.

‘Top 5’ Duets Challenge performance promised

ABC released a preview clip for the Duets Challenge on American Idol.

In the preview clip, Christian Guardino and Nicolina Bozzo teamed up and sang The Prayer by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

As a reminder, Christian was a former America’s Got Talent competitor who was born with Leber congenital amaurosis, a degenerative disease affecting the retina that left him legally blind when he was six months old.

His vision began to deteriorate even more when he turned 12. However, he underwent gene therapy at that time and regained most of his vision.

Christian was 16 when he was on that show and is now back five years later for American Idol. He sang A Song for You by Donny Hathaway and earned his golden ticket.

Nicolina Bozzo was an 18-year-old who performed She Used to Be Mine by Sara Bareilles and moved on to Hollywood Week.

Now, they are singing together, and the judges loved it.

“I have to tell you, when you can stand on a stage under pressure, and we’re mesmerized just watching how you play off each other, it has all the makings of something so special,” Lionel Richie said. “You’re growing.”

The good news is that when two singers are both great in a duet, it doesn’t have to be one or the other.

Check out the clip below.

A Powerful Performance Of 'The Prayer' by Nicolina & Christian Guardino - American Idol 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

American Idol preparing for Duets Challenge

The three singers with the Platinum Tickets that get to pick their own partners are country singer HunterGirl, soulful singer Jay Copeland, and TikTok star Kenedi Anderson.

Christian Guardino and Nicolina Bozzo will both move on and other strong possibilities to do well this round include Ava Maybee, Lady K, and Cadence Baker, as well as underdogs like Leah Marlene, Cole Hallman, and Kelsie Dolin.

After the Duets Challenge, the singers who move on will compete on Monday night in the Showstopper and Final Judgement round.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.