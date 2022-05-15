American Idol’s Fritz Hager releases a new single called Hearts Align

Fritz Hager on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Tonight, the American Idol top 5 compete, and only three will move on to the finals next Sunday.

One of the frontrunners is Fritz Hager, a young a young man who has captured the hearts of voters and coasted into the top 5 thanks to his charm and humble nature, on top of a great singing voice.

Now, his fans can hear another original song by the singer as Fritz has released a new single that is available on all major streaming platforms.

Fritz Hager releases Hearts Align

Fritz Hager released a new EP last month, and it shot to the top of the pop charts, hitting number one on the iTunes chart, proving Fritz’s popularity.

That EP has been streamed thousands of times, and there is now a new song that his fans can listen to called Hearts Align.

The song hit streaming platforms on Friday and is not on his EP, so it is something brand new for fans.

Fritz announced its release on Instagram.

“HEARTS ALIGN IS OUT GO STREAM IT!” he wrote. “Working on this project was so much fun! I had the honor of working with @kinghenry who helped pull this together so quickly! And huge thanks to @soundfactoryrecords for letting us use your space!”

“Thanks for all of the pre-saves over the past couple days, be sure to stream the CRAP out of it! Love you guys.”

Fritz Hager prepares for the top 5

With American Idol down to the top 5, Fritz Hager will have to be at his best to move on to the finals. While Luke Bryan has picked Noah Thompson as his frontrunner, Fritz has plenty of fans as well.

Tonight on American Idol, Carrie Underwood returns to the show to mentor the final five singers. The last time she was on the show, the singers all sang her songs, and that looks to be the case tonight.

As for Fritz, he is excited to be there and it looks like he has finally gotten past the COVID-19 sickness that kept him off the show last weekend.

“I can’t wait for you guys to hear these songs, it’s gonna be a great show! And as always, don’t forget to VOTE!!!” Fritz wrote on Instagram today.

Fritz Hager will be competing with his fellow top 5 singers tonight with Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, and HunterGirl all still in the competition.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.