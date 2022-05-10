American Idol’s Frtiz Hager talks to fans during COVID-19 quarantine

Fritz Hager on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol took a hit this past Sunday thanks to COVID-19. Two contestants tested positive and had to quarantine during the live broadcast.

There was good news for the two young singers.

Noah Thompson was allowed to perform from his hotel room live for the fan voting. Fritz Hager was sicker, and the show had to use his rehearsal footage since he couldn’t sing live.

Fans still voted both singers through to the top 5, with Jay Copeland and Christian Guardino going home that night.

Fritz took some time to talk to his fans in a live video on Instagram while clearly sick in his hotel room.

Fritz Hager talks getting COVID-19 during American Idol

Fritz Hager took to Instagram Live and talked to his fans after getting COVID-19 and being unable to perform live on American Idol.

Fritz was rubbing his head and talking in a low voice as he greeted his fans.

“Oh my gosh, you guys,” he started. “I was so scared. I was so scared. Thank you guys so much.”

He then took a pause as he realized his viewer total hit 800 and then 1,000 fans in a matter of seconds.

“This is crazy, the number is over 1,000 and I’m sick,” Fritz said. “Of all the day.”

He took the time to thank his fans again. He then said American Idol always saves him for last, and he was scared. He then described his COVID-19 symptoms. He said his throat was scratchy and sore and raw, which explained why he wasn’t able to sing on Sunday night while Noah was.

What is next for Fritz Hager on American Idol?

As sick as he is, he said he doesn’t know how Las Vegas will work for the top 5 performances and just said, “we’ll see.” Fritz said it depends on if he gets better and how quickly he improves.

He also admitted to some personal friends who checked in that he wanted to tell them, but he wasn’t allowed to say anything until the show aired that night.

“You guys literally blow my mind every week,” Fritz said. “So, thank you so much. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated. I’m taking several medications. I’m drinking a bunch of tea. I’m trying to get better as fast as I can, so I can be on that stage next week.”

Fritz Hager remains a frontrunner on American Idol, but he needs to get his voice healed up before next weekend.

“Thank God for them taping those rehearsals.”

American Idol is on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.