American Idol’s Fritz Hager watches EP hit number one on the charts

Fritz Hager singing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Last week, HunterGirl talked about how exciting it was to see one of her original songs climbing the music charts, along with the EP it was on.

Now, a second American Idol contestant is seeing the same thing happen to him.

This time it is fan favorite and frontrunner Fritz Hager.

Fritz Hager connects with fans through his original song

Fritz Hager came onto American Idol as a 21-year-old who still looked like a teenager, and he wasn’t a frontrunner at the start. Luke Bryan didn’t even vote for him to move on but was outvoted by Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

He was not even that secure, admitting that he didn’t have the best voice in the competition.

However, the more people saw him, the more they fell in love with him.

He has the look and talent of someone like Harry Styles, which seems to have made him someone fans are cheering for and voting for in mass.

Not only are they supporting him on American Idol, but they are also supporting his career away from the show.

During the Showstoppers round, he performed an original song called “Inconsequential Love.” He said he wrote it for his little sister, describing her as the only person in his family with interest in music.

He got a standing ovation.

That caused fans to seek out his self-titled EP, and something amazing happened.

Fritz Hager’s EP hits the top of the charts

Fritz Hager took to Instagram to share the news. His self-titled EP hit the top of the pop charts this week.

“I’m still in shock right now. This afternoon, in just a few hours, my debut EP climbed the pop charts to #1, and is currently #7 overall,” Fritz wrote. “All I can say is thank you to everyone who listened, everyone who backed the Kickstarter, and the amazing people who helped make it possible.”

Fritz Hager started a Kickstarter for his debut EP in December 2021, during his American Idol journey but long before the fan voting rounds began.

He ended up raising $6,745 for the project. One would think it would be much higher if it happened now, but it allowed those who didn’t contribute at the time to get to buy it and help it rise up the charts.

HunterGirl’s EP hit No. 5 with her EP, and Leah Marlene also released an EP in February.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.