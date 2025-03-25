The American Idol audition rounds have been filled with surprising talent and familiar faces.

Idol viewers were introduced to Baylee Littrell, the son of Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell. He performed for the judges and was given a ticket to Hollywood.

Most recently, Idol viewers were given a glimpse at another auditioner with a famous musical family that goes back two generations.

Lola Bonfiglio appeared in front of the judges on the most recent episode of the popular ABC show.

She was there with her famous mom and aunt, Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips. However, her grandfather, Brian Wilson, may be the most famous of them all.

Despite an impressive audition with her mom and aunt singing Hold On and Lola’s solo performance of Rainbow, her famous connections didn’t win over viewers.

American Idol viewers slam Lola Bonfiglio’s ‘inappropriate’ audition

Viewers began speaking out once the clip of Lola Bonfiglio’s American Idol audition was shared on social media.

One Idol viewer wrote, “I think it’s inappropriate to use famous family members to help push you through the audition. I’m not sure she would have gotten through without them. She should have waited until after the voting, whether she made it to Hollywood or not, to bring them out to sing with her.”

Someone else said the judgment wasn’t “fair” and suggested the judges were “psychologically pushed” to say yes and send her to Hollywood.

There was also some support for Lola, suggesting she does have what it takes to face the rest of the contestants who made it through to the next round.

One supporter said, “She can do it, because she does have talent!”

Lola Bonfiglio’s famous family has critics coming for her. Pic credit: @AmericanIdol/YouTube

Lola Bonfiglio’s famous family

While it was clear that Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan knew who Carnie Wilson and her sister, Wendy Wilson, were.

Carrie looked the most excited and mouthed the words to Hold On as the women sang alongside Lola.

However, Lola’s grandfather, Brian Wilson, wasn’t doted on.

Brian co-founded the Beach Boys, known for their mega hits from the 60s. He has been dubbed a musical genius, and his struggles throughout the years have been chronicled.

Lola’s famous family may have helped her in various ways, including learning to harmonize with her mom and aunt. However, there is hope that she could make it through the rest of the competition on her own merit.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.