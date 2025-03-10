American Idol had quite the premiere, including a contestant with a boy band connection.

The show had a new vibe, with Katy Perry no longer at the judges’ table.

However, her replacement, Carrie Underwood, meshed well with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

It was like going home again for Carrie, who won American Idol Season 4

The hit ABC singing competition featured some stellar singers who impressed the judges.

One of those contestants was the son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell.

Baylee Littrell leaves American Idol judge in tears

The second Baylee walked out onto the American Idol; there was something familiar about him. Carrie was the first to mention it, prompting Baylee to reveal his famous family connection.

“My dad is Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys,” Baylee expressed.

Lionel’s jaw dropped to the floor at the news, while Luke used the moment to poke at Carrie for having Brian’s poster on her wall as a teen.

After a short “get to know you” video, in which Brian discusses his son’s music dreams, it was back to the American Idol stage.

Baylee kills it with an original song that focuses on wanting to give up but also not wanting to give up just yet. The moment Baylee begins to sing, tears well up in Carrie’s eyes.

Meanwhile, Luke seemed a bit surprised at Baylee’s amazing voice. It quickly became clear the judges had plans to keep Baylee in the competition, but Luke wanted one thing first.

Baylee Littrell gets American Idol assist from famous father

“You think he’d sing with you?” Luke asked, referring to Brian singing with Baylee.

What Luke wants, Luke gets. Brian, who was there with his wife Leighanne to support Baylee, soon arrived on stage. The father and son duo were an epic team, leaving the judges in awe.

Honestly, we followed in Carrie’s footsteps and welled up a bit while watching them together. The judges left more tears in our eyes as they sang the praises of Baylee and Brian.

In a unanimous vote, Baylee was voted through to the next round, leaving his father in tears. Lionel and Carrie feel Baylee will go far in this competition, not because of his famous father but because of his incredible talent.

We have to agree with them; Baylee is one to watch this season of American Idol.

Baylee is the latest American Idol contestant with famous family connections. Last season featured Emmy Russell, granddaughter of legendary country singer Loretta Lynn.

Other contestants include Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, Grace, and Jim Carrey’s daughter, Jane, to name a few.

What did you think of Baylee Littrell?

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.