American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson drops out of competition

Kenedi Anderson came out on American Idol’s Top 24 and delivered an amazing performance.

However, unlike the other competitors, she didn’t get a number to vote on her.

After the song, without allowing the judges to talk to her about her performance. the episode cut away to Ryan Seacrest saying that since this episode, Kenedi Anderson decided to drop out of the competition.

Seacrest said it was for personal reasons.

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” Seacrest said while sitting in a studio. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

This was shocking since Kenedi Anderson was a Platinum Ticket winner and considered a favorite to win.

Kenedi Anderson drops out of American Idol

After the announcement, Kenedi Anderson immediately posted a message on Instagram.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on Ameican Idol,” she wrote. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary.”

“I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

This was actually revealed earlier today by TIP Idol Spoilers on Twitter when they posted, “American Idol Season 20 Top 24 Group 2 episode may or may not feature Kenedi Anderson’s performance but her withdrawal will be acknowledged in some way during the episode and the ability to cast votes for her will not be offered.”

With that said, American Idol chose to go ahead and show all of her segments other than the judge’s responses. This included her meeting Bebe Rexha and getting advice and then performing.

Why did Kenedi Anderson leave American Idol?

There is no word on why Kenedi left the show, although the speculation on social media is rampant.

With her talent and her already massive TikTok fanbase, Kenedi is one of the few contestants on American Idol this season who doesn’t really need the show to find an agent and become a star.

TVLine obtained a statement from Fremantle Media reading, “We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next American Idol.”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.