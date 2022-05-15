American Idol celebrates Lionel Richie’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Lionel Richie Performing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

American Idol took the time this past weekend to celebrate a special moment with one of its judges.

During the episode, Ryan Seacrest walked up to Lionel Richie with a large cake and congratulated him for his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

American Idol celebrates with Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie learned last week that he was going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

To celebrate this, American Idol took a break in the singing action to honor the legendary singer and current judge.

The cake was amazing, shaped like a record player with an actual moving turntable. Katy Perry asked if it was really a cake and Ryan said that he heard something on it wasn’t a cake and wished Lionel good luck.

Lionel took a knife and cut off a slice and shared it with his fellow judges. He seemed almost surprised when he cut into it and said, “It is a cake!”

Katy started chanting for Lionel to “feed us” and after he gave her a bite of his slice of cake, Luke Bryan joked that there was no way he was going to follow that.

“You are a treasure and a dear friend, we’re so happy for you. Congratulations,” Ryan said as Lionel began to get emotional with the tribute.

Lionel Richie’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction included a wide variety of singers in different genres.

This year’s inductees include Lionel Richie, the duo of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, and Carly Simon.

For Lionel, he has been a star almost his entire career.

He started his career with the Commodores in 1968 and they released major hit songs like Easy, Three Times a Lady, and Brick House.

He then went out on his own and kept churning out hits, including Penny Lover, Truly, All Night Long, Hello, Running With the Night, Say You Say Me, Sail On, Stuck On You, and Dancing on the Ceiling.

Being elected to @rockhall is an incredible honor. I would like to say THANK YOU to all of the voters, to all of my wonderful fans and to everyone at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all of my fellow 2022 inductees! #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/prfvKOiXEN — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 4, 2022

Lionel took to Instagram to thank everyone, writing, “Being elected to @rockhall is an incredible honor. I would like to say THANK YOU to all of the voters, to all of my wonderful fans and to everyone at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all of my fellow 2022 inductees! #RockHall2022!″

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.