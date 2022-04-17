American Idol judges reveal what songs they would choose if they auditioned

American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. Pic credit: American Idol/YouTube

The American Idol judges have been releasing some fun stuff for fans this season.

Before the season started, they released a promo where they speculated on what they would be doing in their careers if they had not made it in music.

Now, they are sharing with fans what songs they would be auditioning with if they had to try out for American Idol. This was all from a series of Instagram Stories posted on the American Idol page.

The choices were interesting, to say the least.

Katy Perry chooses a Joan Osborne song

Katy Perry got her big break in the music industry when she signed with Capitol Records in 2007 and then hit it big with her major-label debut, One of the Boys.

Her debut single, I Kissed a Girl, was a number one hit and earned Katy her first Grammy nomination.

Her choice as her audition song if she tried out for American Idol was Joan Osborne’s 1995 song One of Us. Katy was 11 when the song came out. It was a huge hit that ended up as the opening theme for the TV series Joan of Arcadia.

“If I had to audition for American Idol’now, I would actually probably audition with one of my favorite songs by Joan Osborne called ‘What If God Was One of Us,’” Katy said. “It’s a cool song, great storytelling, and songwriting, so that’s what I would probably do.”

Luke Bryan chooses a Brooks & Dunn song

Luke Bryan is pure country.

He is 45 and got his start in 2007 with the album I’ll Stay Me. This was the first of 10 albums that included 27 number one country singles.

Luke said that he would have chosen a song that hit when he was 17. That song was by country music duo Brooks & Dunn.

After the duo hit it big with Neon Moon and Boot Scootin’ Boogie in 1991, they followed it up with their second album Hard Workin’ Man in 1993, which included the number one single She Used to Be Mine.

Lionel Richie chooses a Beatles song

Lionel Richie is the elder statesman of the judges at over 70, so his audition song goes back even further.

It is also the most famous song the three judges mentioned.

Pic credit: @americanidol/Instagram

“You know what, if I had to do something, Yesterday would be my song. Oh my god, the choice is Yesterday by Paul McCartney. Killer song,” Lionel said.

Yesterday is one of the most covered songs of all time. The Guinness World Records cited 1,600 versions recorded between the song’s release and 1986.

Ryan Seacrest, who is not a singer also chipped in with his choice for an audition performance.

He chose a song by Lionel Richie.

“If I could audition with one song, it’s probably one of Lionel’s greatest hits — Penny Lover,” Ryan said of the 1984 track. “I don’t know if it gets enough credit, it needs more credit. I’m sure with me presenting a cover of it, it would do damage to it [laughs], but yeah, that’d be the song.”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.