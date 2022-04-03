American Idol: Katy Perry gets emotional talking motherhood with contestants

Katy Perry gets emotional talking about motherhood with contestants on American Idol. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

American Idol released a sneak peek at Sunday night’s episode of Hollywood Week.

While all eyes are on the Duets Challenge, American Idol also makes sure to present the emotional stories the show is best known for as well.

As fans who watched the auditions know, there was a woman who showed up five months pregnant, and she made it through to Hollywood Week at almost eight months pregnant.

It turns out there was a second pregnant woman at Hollywood Week and Katy Perry shared a special moment with both women.

Two pregnant women competing on American Idol

There are two pregnant women competing for American Idol at Hollywood Week. These are Haley Slaton and Sam Moss.

Fans have already gotten to know Haley Staton’s story well.

Haley Slaton came to the auditions five months pregnant and impressed the judges enough to move on to Hollywood.

The audition took place in October, Haley sang Adele’s One and Only, and the judges liked her enough to move on to Hollywood Week, as long as she assured them she could handle the stress so late in her pregnancy.

Haley also met fellow American Idol hopeful, Jordan Myles, at the auditions.

Haley announced that her audition was in October and she married Jordan in December. Her son Jaelyn was born in January.

Hollywood Week was in December, so she was one month away from delivery at the time.

Sam Moss made it to Hollywood Week after her second American Idol audition this season alone. She has shared her pregnancy journey on American Idol on Instagram.

Katy Perry gets emotional on American Idol

In an exclusive video by Hollywood Life, Katy Perry came to tears as she spoke about being a mother.

Katy was talking to the two women when she said what she felt like after she had her baby.

“My lifelong thing is I’m never enough. And then I had my baby and that was like… whoa, there she is!” Katy says as she begins to cry. “I don’t need anyone’s validation anymore. I’m going to do it because I love it, but it’s like, it’s pure love.”

Katy’s daughter Daisy was born in 2020.

Haley went on to tell Katy that they want their children to look back and say, “My mom really did it.”

Sam and Haley then did their duet together, singing Robyn’s Dancing On My Own.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.